Beaumont Police arrest registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting teen he met on social media

Investigation reveals Jimmy King Jr., 44, a registered sex offender, had contacted a 15-year-old girl through social media and began stalking and grooming her.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested and charged a man they say sexually assaulted a teen he contacted through social media.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, Beaumont Police patrol officers responded to a residence in reference to suspicious activity involving a known registered sex offender and a minor.

Investigation reveals that registered sex offender Jimmy King Jr., 44, had contacted a 15-year-old girl through social media and began stalking and grooming her, according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

King eventually picked her up from her home outside of the city of Beaumont and transported her back to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.

Beaumont Police Department Special Crimes Detectives have worked continuously for three days investigating this crime, according to the release.

On Thursday, three felony warrants were issued for King for two counts of sexual performance by a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.

US Marshals assisted detectives with executing the warrants and taking King into custody.

Additional charges of online solicitation of a minor as well as failure to comply with a sex offender registry are forthcoming, according to the release.

"Due to the excellent cooperative police work of BPD Patrol Officers, Criminal Investigators, the US Marshals Service, and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, an active child predator was taken off the street," Beaumont Police said in the release.

Beaumont Police officers would like to remind parents the importance of checking their children’s social media.

"This is a classic case of a dangerous sex offender targeting an underage child using social media to gain access," officers said in the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.