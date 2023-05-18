7 men arrested at Beaumont motel after law enforcement officials conduct joint human trafficking operation

Some of those men and women the men were looking to engage in sexual relations with were underage.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Seven men have been arrested after local law enforcement officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation led a joint human trafficking operation.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the operation was conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, along with FBI Beaumont and Beaumont Police.

This is the first ever FBI-led online covert initiative in this area, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials conducted an online solicitation investigation where men were searching online sex sites and phone apps for men and women to engage in sexual relations.

Some of those men and women the men were looking to engage in sexual relations with were underage, according to the release.

The individuals showed up at the agreed upon motel rooms, where they were then arrested.

"So we also joined the covert operation with the FBI and these types of investigations are necessary. Probably more so than they really get done. Because unfortunately not just in Southeast Texas but across the United States there are high incidents of trafficking," Jefferson County Captain Crystal Holmes tells 12News.

They suspects have been charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The men arrested and charged include 27-year-old Luke Cameron, 35-year-old Christopher Honkomp, 46-year-old Derrick Waldon, 61-year-old Kyle Sterling, 24-year-old Jerome Harmon, 36-year-old Tyler Berry and 46-year-old Gilder Boulard.

Sterling, Boulard and Honkomp were additionally charged with solicitation of a minor.

“FBI Beaumont was proud to lead its first-ever federal online covert initiative alongside our partners at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Beaumont Police Department,” said FBI Beaumont Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Nicole Sinegar. “Protecting our East Texas community from subjects seeking to harm children is a top priority for our office. We look forward to spearheading more operations to guard our neighbors from sexual predators."

FBI public affairs officer Connor Hagan says these busts are crucial for the area.

"Especially in the Beaumont area, this is a priority for us. We look at individuals who prey online for juveniles or children as a serious threat to our community. With all the apps and websites out there children and juveniles can get on. It's a terrifying reality.

The most common form of human trafficking detected by national authorities is trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Every year, millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide, including in Southeast Texas, according to the release.

“Your local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will continue such joint operations in hopes of saving those individuals that are being victimized” said Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you suspect human trafficking, please report it immediately to the local law enforcement agency or contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas by calling 409- 833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com, or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.