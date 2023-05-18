Advocates shed light on shortage of foster care families in Southeast Texas

In Jefferson County alone, there are 183 kids in foster care.

BEAUMONT, Texas — May is National Foster Care Month, which is time to shine a light on the local foster care system and thank the families and professionals who use their voices to help children in foster care find permanent loving homes.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas tells 12News there is an immediate need for foster care parents and advocates in this area.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that gives a voice to children in foster care and helps them find permanent stable homes.

Core Program Director at CASA Tempis Sinette says when there aren't enough foster homes to meet the need in an area, they have to look elsewhere.

"We have to look on other areas of course were going to try to keep it as close as possible, but it doesn't always work. We have kids that maybe be in Arizona, or Arkansas where they're not just loan longer in Texas. They have to go somewhere else," Sinette said.

Teena Phillips wants to help lower that number of kids in foster care.

For her, this mission is a personal one.

After having her first daughter in 1993, Phillips struggled to get pregnant again.

She wanted to expand her family and turned to the foster care system, where she then cared for several kids.

"You have to have a big heart to bring children into your home that are broken. because they are broken. They're scared, they're afraid. It's beautiful to watch them change day by day," Phillips said.

In 2005, she grew a special connection with one of her fosters, a one-year-old girl.

Phillips adopted baby Lindsey and from there, she knew her family was complete.

"It was like I knew when I saw her. I knew that she was going to be ours forever," she said.

A year later, Phillips decided to become a CASA volunteer.

"Take care of a child who really needs you, who's probably been hurt or abused and to bring a child like that into your family and watch them change day by day, month by month is really a beautiful thing. Month by month is really rewarding and you will not regret it," Phillips said.

Phillips still keeps in contact with kids she has fostered. One of her foster daughters even gave her, her first grandbaby, little Addy.

CASA is always looking for more volunteers. You can apply here.

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, resources are available here and here.

