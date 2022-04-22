Beaumont Police arrest suspect in recent shooting of man killed on Main Street in Lumberton

Officials confirmed with 12News that two arrests made at the home on Thursday are connected with the man's death.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A suspect is in the Jefferson County Jail for a murder charge in the case of a Beaumont man who was fatally shot while driving along Main Street in Lumberton on Good Friday.

Lumberton Police confirmed Terry Antonio Brown III, 20, of Beaumont, was arrested on Friday, April 22, by Beaumont Police officers. Brown is charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Raul Rebollar, 34, of Beaumont.

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department searched a home in the 700 block of Goliad Street in Beaumont Thursday morning. The search was connected to a recent shooting in Lumberton that happened Friday, April 15, 2022, police said.

According to Lumberton Police Cheif Danny Sullins, four people were in the truck that Friday headed north toward Silsbee when the driver and a backseat passenger got into an altercation.

At some point, the driver pulled out a gun. The driver of a pickup truck was identified as Rebollar.

The backseat passenger then opened fire and killed Rebollar, Sullins said. The other three occupants were still on the scene when law enforcement arrived and gave consistent stories.

Witnesses at the scene told 12News that there were children in the truck.

12News crews watched police detain one person at the scene.

Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed Thursday that his officers searched the home in the 700 block of Goliad Street around 8 a.m. Two boys and a woman were arrested after a search warrant was executed at the house.

Sullins confirmed with 12News that the arrests made at the home on Thursday are connected with Rebollar's death.

Sullins said the two juveniles who were arrested Thursday at the Beaumont home were the same two boys in the car during the fatal Friday, April 15 shooting.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on murder and burglary warrants. The murder warrant is connected with the March 12, 2022 homicide of Juan Salazar at Goliad Street and Wall Street, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was also arrested on a warrant for burglary.

Beaumont resident Marina Martinez, 36, was also arrested on a warrant for burglary. Her bond was set at $150,000, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

