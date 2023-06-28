Deputies, police work together to arrest 2 Beaumont men found with suspected drugs in their vehicle

Walter Jones, 40, was found with three grams of suspected crack cocaine and an amount of suspected heroin. Demone Wilbert, 39, was found with 14g of suspected meth.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men have been arrested after suspected drugs were seized from their vehicle.

On June 28, 2023 at 1 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers worked closely with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies to make a traffic stop on a tan Ford Explorer in the 2100 block of Interstate 10.

In the car was the driver Walter Jones, 40, and the passenger Demone Wilbert, 39, both of Beaumont, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found Jones to be in possession of about three grams of suspected crack cocaine and an amount of suspected heroin.

Wilbert was found to be in possession of about 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Wilbert was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Jones was arrested for possession of controlled substance, according to the release.

Both were booked in to the Jefferson County Jail.

