Southeast Texas community hosting fundraiser to benefit family struggling with high medical bills

Sisters Hadley and Hollyn Fults are in and out of hospitals battling autoimmune encephalitis. Most recently, their mom Devon Fults was found to have a brain tumor.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is rallying together to help an Orange County family struggling with high medical bills.

Josh and Devon Fults have two daughters, Hadley and Hollyn, who have been in and out of the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

The girls have autoimmune encephalitis, which is a collection of related conditions in which the body's immune system attacks the brain, causing inflammation

The oldest daughter, 10-year-old Hadley, was diagnosed with the extremely rare disease at age three and their second daughter, six-year-old Hollyn, was born with the same condition.

The girls' journey has been documented on the "Team Fults" Facebook page, where it was most recently announced the girls' mother, Devon Fults, has been battling a brain tumor.

It was on the Facebook page where Brandon Hammock heard the latest news and knew right away, he wanted to help.

"I had actually been following this family for the past few years and the two little girls have gone to Texas children's and have had several illnesses," Hammock said.

With bills continuing to rise for the Fults Family, community members decided to step up.

"Business owners from across the area, and has been blessed by the outpouring of straight donations or of cash. We will be raffling those off during the event," Hammock said.

The Nederland Rotary Club and area business owners organized a pancake breakfast fundraiser to help the family.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Golden Cup in Nederland from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pancakes and raffle tickets will be sold to raise the money.

Golden Cup Owner Jana Bartz says she didn't have to think twice to help.

"This is the way for me as a business owner to give back to the community and to show that we care. That it is not about one person, it's about all of us coming together," Bartz said.

Hammock says a tragedy like this, could happen to anyone.

"You all know somebody who has gone through some medical issue so you can just see yourself in their shoes, but what is really inspiring is the fact they are very positive," Hammock said.