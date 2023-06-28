Robbers hit Port Arthur 7/11 early Wednesday morning

We need the public’s help identifying the subjects involved in an Aggravated Robbery that Occurred on 6/28/2023 at approximately 1:30 AM. This was in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect please call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624. If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward