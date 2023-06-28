x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Robbers hit Port Arthur 7/11 early Wednesday morning

The robbers got away with an unknown amount of cash police said.
Credit: 12News

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a pair of robbers struck a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Two robbers came into the 7/11 at 3600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd in Port Arthur early Wednesday morning at about 1:30 a.m. according to Port Arthur P:olice Chief Tim Duriso.

The two demanded cash and then fled the store with an unknown amount of money Duriso told 12News on Wednesday.

We need the public’s help identifying the subjects involved in an Aggravated Robbery that Occurred on 6/28/2023 at approximately 1:30 AM. This was in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect please call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624. If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward

Posted by Port Arthur Police Department on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Send us a news tip | Download our app

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jasper, Jefferson deputies searching for mistakenly released inmate who should be headed to prison

Before You Leave, Check This Out