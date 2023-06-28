Robbers hit Port Arthur 7/11 early Wednesday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a pair of robbers struck a convenience store early Wednesday morning.
Two robbers came into the 7/11 at 3600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd in Port Arthur early Wednesday morning at about 1:30 a.m. according to Port Arthur P:olice Chief Tim Duriso.
The two demanded cash and then fled the store with an unknown amount of money Duriso told 12News on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.