17-year-old indicted for aggravated assault of man at Alice Keith Park in Beaumont

Keshawn Barlow, 17, is also being charged for the murder of Tyrone Horace, 50, that happened at Alice Keith Park that same day.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teen has been indicted for the aggravated assault of a man at a park in Beaumont.

Last month, Beaumont Police arrested Keshawn Barlow, 17, at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Virginia St.

Barlow was arrested in connection with the death of Tyrone Horace, 50, of Beaumont, as well as the wounding of another person the night of June 10, 2023, at Alice Keith Park.

His bond has been set at a total of $1.75 million by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr., which includes $1 million for the murder of Horace and $750,000 for the wounding of the other victim.

Officers with the department's Special Assignment Unit were concentrating their search for him in the area and found him in a vehicle at the apartment complex police said.

He was arrested quickly and without incident police said.

Horace and the wounded person were shot after a fight among juveniles led to gunfire near the park's swimming pool, police previously told 12News.

Horace and the wounded person were not part of the fighting but were bystanders according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Horace and the other shooting victim near the swimming pool.

Horace died later at the hospital with his family by his side according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

The other person, who has not been identified, was critically wounded according to police.

Family members of Horace spoke during a news conference reccently at the Beaumont Police Department.

Horace's family members and police asked the public to come forward with any information about the shooting as police continue to look determine who shot Horace and anther person at Alice Keith Park near the intersection of Reed and Lavaca Streets.

His family said Horace was attending what should have been a peaceful event at the park.

Horace was a father of five, with his youngest child being just two years old. His family is now demanding that his killer be brought to justice.

"Our hearts are in a million pieces and Tyrone was so peaceful that day," said Horace's girlfriend, Maraya Dixon.

Homicide Detective Jesus Tamayo says numerous people witnessed the violence and encourages the public to speak up and are asking that anyone with information call them at (409) 832-1234 or call Crime Stoppers.

"We know there were a lot of videos being taken at the park and some of those videos, so we could actually put the case together and make an arrest in this case," Tamayo said.

Lajolla Fontenot, who is the mother to Horace's 5 children, says someone needs to be held accountable for taking their kids' father away.

"We have to go on with a good person who won't be here with us. He has kids. Somebody please step up and say something. Do something. Y'all don't just let this go by we need closure on this matter. Just help us out," Fontenot said.

The suspects fled from the park before police got there.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.