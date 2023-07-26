Orange County inmate who briefly escaped transport officers at Denver airport may not be extradited back to Texas for years

Brandon Chabaud was being transported from Colorado to Orange County to face a trial for a felony charge when he briefly escaped officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER, Colorado — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is providing updates about a man who briefly escaped their custody at the Denver International Airport last Friday.

Brandon Chabaud was being transported from Colorado to Orange County to face a trial for a felony charge.

During his brief escape, a transport officer was minorly injured. Chabaud is now detained at the Denver City Jail.

Orange County Detective Colton Havard says Chabaud was wanted on felony evading arrest charge.

"A scuffle ensued between a Orange County and the inmate. The inmate was able to break free, and escaped custody for a brief period of time. The subject was caught hiding underneath a trash compacter," Havard said.

Havard tells 12News that this was a crime of opportunity and Chabaud has a history of running from deputies.

"So our Orange County transport deputies travel thousands of thousands of miles each year, going to pick out wanted people out of Orange County, from all over the nation, and you know these fugitives see that moment as opportunity to escape and they do attempt from time to time," he said.

Chabaud was found shortly after hiding underneath a trash compact machine.

Havard details what qualifies as evading arrest on a felony level.

"If you are detained by a police officer and you run away, that is evading arrest," he said. "If you run on foot that's a Class A misdemeanor and a state jail felony if you escape using a vehicle or water craft."

Chabaud is currently being held under a $5,000 bond at the Denver City Jail. He won't be able to bond out due to his charges.

Orange County officials say that Chabaud's extradition back to Texas could be delayed for years due to his escape in Denver.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.