Family of man killed in shooting at Beaumont park Saturday night speaks out

A fight among juveniles led to gunfire that hit two people not involved in the altercation, killing one and critically wounding the other.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 50-year-old Beaumont man who died after a shooting at a south end Beaumont Park on Saturday is speaking out.

Family members of Tyron Horace, 50, of Beaumont, spoke during a news conference Monday morning at the Beaumont Police Department.

Horace died after being shot along with another person Saturday night at Alice Keith Park near the intersection of Reed and Lavaca Streets.

The other person, who has not been identified, was critically wounded according to police.

The two were shot after a fight among juveniles led to gunfire near the park's swimming pool police said.

Horace and the wounded person were not part of the fighting but were bystanders according to police.

There was a large crowd at the park Saturday for different events when police where sent there at about 8:40 p.m.

Callers to police reported the two shooting victims and that there was ongoing gunfire.

When officers arrived they found Horace and the other shooting victim near the swimming pool.

Horace died later at the hospital with his family by his side according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

The suspects fled from the park before police got there.

Detectives say they know there "numerous" people who witnessed the incident and have phone video and are asking that anyone with information call them at (409) 832-1234 or call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

