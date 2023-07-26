HCSO: Surveillance video shows man punch 80-year-old to the ground, breaking his hip

Please help us locate a suspect who attacked an 80-year-old on July 18, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m. The male victim was driving in the 16000 block of West Little York, and the suspect followed him to a gas station, where he threw a water bottle at the victim. The victim then exited his vehicle and threw the bottle back at the suspect, who physically attacked the victim, breaking his hip, which required surgery. The video shows the suspect driving a black truck. He is described as a male between 30-40 years of age, is 5'9-5'11, and weighs 185-200 lbs. If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS(8477).