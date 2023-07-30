17-year-old dead, suspect in custody following shooting at Beaumont apartment complex Sunday morning

A call came in around 10 a.m. to report the victim of a shooting at the West End Crossing Apartments on 6550 Phelan Blvd.

On July 30, 2023 around 10 a.m., a call came in to report the victim of a shooting at the West End Crossing Apartments on 6550 Phelan Blvd.

Sgt. Tom Swope with the Beaumont Police Department tells 12News two men were involved.

A 17 year-old male was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One male suspect is custody.

Officials at the scene tell 12News multiple people are being interviewed at the police station in regards to this incident.

12News crew on scene saw a vehicle with bullet holes and a cracked windshield. The vehicle appears to have crashed into a fence at the complex, knocking it down.

Swope says at this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is safe.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

At 10 AM this morning officers received a call to respond to a shooting at 6550 Phelan -West End Crossing Apartments. Upon arrival they found one male deceased and took one male into custody. At this time in the investigation it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is safe. Detectives are on scene continuing their investigation and more information will be released as it is available.

