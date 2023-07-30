x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Multiple people shot near nightclub in Port Arthur early Sunday morning

12News is working to confirm the amount of injuries from the shooting.
Credit: E.J. Williams

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating after a multiple people were shot early Sunday morning.

It happened near the Opulence Lounge at 711 Procter St. around 1 a.m. on July 30, 2023.

12News is working to confirm the amount of injuries from the shooting. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Credit: E.J. Williams
Credit: E.J. WIlliams

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Carlee Russell charged after she admitted to fabricating story about kidnapping, finding toddler

Before You Leave, Check This Out