1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Shell gas station in Beaumont Saturday afternoon

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a gas station shooting that left one man dead.

On July 29, 2023 at around 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the Shell gas station at the corner of Highway 105 and N. Major Dr.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the parking lot, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

At this time, police believe an argument between two individuals escalated into a shooting.

The suspect is in custody.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the public is safe.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Today at approximately 1230, officers were dispatched to the Shell station at the corner of Highway 105 at North Major. Upon arrival they found a single male victim of a shooting unresponsive in the parking lot. At this time it appears to be an argument between two individuals that escalated into a shooting. The victim is deceased, and the shooter is in custody. This is an isolated incident and the public is safe. Officers and Detectives remain on the scene and continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.