x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

68-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle near Central Mall in Port Arthur

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 8 Tom Gillam pronounced the 68-year-old man dead at the scene.
Credit: E.J. Williams

NEDERLAND, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Arthur Saturday night.

The incident happened on July 29, 2023 around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of FM365 near Central Mall. 

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 8 Tom Gillam pronounced the 68-year-old man dead at the scene. 

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Nederland Police are assisting Port Arthur Police with the investigation 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Credit: E.J. Williams
Credit: E.J. Williams

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

Send us a news tip | Download our app  

Also on 12NewsNow.com....

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Massive wildfire caused by lightning burns several hundred acres of Sabine National Forest

Before You Leave, Check This Out