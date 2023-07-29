68-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle near Central Mall in Port Arthur

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 8 Tom Gillam pronounced the 68-year-old man dead at the scene.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Arthur Saturday night.

The incident happened on July 29, 2023 around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of FM365 near Central Mall.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Nederland Police are assisting Port Arthur Police with the investigation

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

