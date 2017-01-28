- Stabbing victim dropped off at Beaumont hospital… 1 day
Coast Guard rescues man, 3 children from sinking
Two Orange County men face charges after officers
Four people hurt in weekend crash
Basset hound taken from abusive home happy with new owners
Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at
Man who saved truck fire victim wanted to set a good
Texas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze
Man wearing swastika armband beat up, clothes stolen
Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his wedding. Months of rehabilitation Miles has defied the odds and walked down the aisle to marry his fiancee Brook Weber on Saturday January 28, 2017.
6 hours ago
Man who saved truck fire victim wanted to set a good example for his son. It was a remarkable rescue with heroes risking their lives to save a man from a burning truck on Friday. He was involved in a morning crash on I-37 and, just moments after impact, he and his truck were engulfed in flames.
19 hours ago
Texas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze. An early-morning fire has destroyed a Texas mosque that had been a target of hatred in the past.
1 day ago
Man wearing swastika armband beat up, clothes stolen in Gainesville: Police. A man wearing a swastika armband was reportedly attacked by two men near the University of Florida campus, authorities say.
1 day ago
Meth, cocaine and guns found in Beaumont man's house. A Beaumont man is facing drug and weapons charges after police officers searched his house, Friday. Police say the department's Narcotics Unit used a search and arrest warrant to look through a home in the 3800 block of W. Lynwood around 1:15 p.m. During the search, officers found 600 grams of methamphetamine, 300 grams of cocaine, and several firearms.
1 day ago
Suspect search leads to brief lockdown of Beaumont school
1 day ago
Reports: John Hurt, 'Elephant Man' and 'Harry Potter' actor, has died at 77
1 day ago
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested in Port Arthur. A Port Arthur man is in custody after being wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant.
1 day ago
The privacy debate over research with your blood and tissue. Do you want to give permission before scientists do research on leftover tissue or blood samples from a hospital visit? New regulations from the federal government say as long as the data is anonymous, you don't need to give your consent.
1 day ago
Lawsuit claims 52 rapes in 4 years by Baylor football players. WACO -- New sexual assault numbers were revealed Friday in a civil lawsuit filed against Baylor University, claiming 52 acts of rape took place by at least 31 Baylor football players between 2011 and 2014.
1 day ago
Embracing Emily: girl's wish to be principal for a day fulfilled at Nederland school. One of Emily Neild's lifelong goals was to be a principal for day. It was a goal met with smiling faces and loving hearts Friday at Highland Park elementary.
1 day ago
Flu on the rise in Southeast Texas. According to the Texas Department of Health Services, flu activity has increased and local physicians say the best way to prevent the flu is to get a vaccine.
1 day ago
One hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Newton County. One man is injured in an officer-involved shooting in Newton County.
1 day ago
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Newton County. Officers with the Newton County Sheriff's Office have discovered a car near Bon Wier, which they believe could contain the body of a man who was recently reported missing. The death is being investigated as a murder.
2 days ago
President Bush anticipating discharge from hospital. President George H.W. Bush is looking forward to being discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital this weekend, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.
2 days ago
U.S. service member killed in first Trump terror raid
Protests erupt at U.S. airports over ban on refugees
Court grants emergency stay of Trump's immigration ban
After long pursuit, Serena Williams sets record with 23rd Grand Slam title
Hollywood stars share memories of John Hurt
Russia parliament votes 380-3 to decriminalize domestic violence
The privacy debate over research with your blood and tissue
VA officials list jobs exempted from federal hiring freeze
New tax proposed by GOP could hike prices on cars, clothes and gas
Google Maps update will save you from downtown parking headaches
March for Life attendees upset their voices were left out at Women's March
That call from an unlisted number? Might be a collections rep for IRS
Boeing unveils futuristic new Starliner spacesuits
Defense secretary targets costly F-35, Air Force One programs
Auschwitz survivors make painful pilgrimage 72 years later to mark
Flag burning sets off clash at pedestrian mall in Iowa
Pipeline leaks equivalent of 15 tanker trucks in Iowa
March for Life participants optimistic about Trump, Pence
First "sanctuary city" caves to Trump demands
Vice President Mike Pence speaking at March for Life
