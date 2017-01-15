Nev. woman dies of superbug no antibiotic could treat (NEWSER) – This is the kind of case researchers warned about for years: A Nevada woman in her 70s died months ago from an infection that no antibiotic in America could have defeated, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday. The woman was hospitalized in August last year after she returned from an extended trip to India. Doctors discovered that she was suffering from a carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infection, which she had apparently...