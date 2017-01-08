- Driver hospitalized after logging truck crashes into… 28 minutes
- Newton County investigating suspected K2-related death 2 hours
- 2017 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Line-up announced 14 hours
- Fort Worth officer in controversial arrest video… 39 minutes
- VIDEO | Deer stuck on ice rescued 44 minutes
- Gun used by airport shooting suspect was once taken… 51 minutes
- 78-year-old man shoots, kills alleged robber outside home 4 hours
- Obama responds to San Antonio boy's letter, makes his day 8 hours
- Residents in Port Arthur dealing with water main leak 15 hours
Updated 1:41 PM. CST
Gun used by airport shooting suspect was once taken away from him — then returnedGun used by airport shooting suspect was once taken away from him — then returned
- 51 minutes ago
78-year-old man shoots, kills alleged robber outside home78-year-old man shoots, kills alleged robber outside home HOUSTON – Houston Police say an alleged robber is dead after he was shot by a homeowner on the north side early Monday.
- 4 hours ago
Obama responds to San Antonio boy's letter, makes his dayObama responds to San Antonio boy's letter, makes his day SAN ANTONIO -- Tens of thousands of letters from across the country arrive each day at the Oval Office. One of those letters was from Cub Scout, Isaiah Garcia, from San Antonio.
- 8 hours ago
Residents in Port Arthur dealing with water main leakResidents in Port Arthur dealing with water main leak City of Port Arthur crews are currently working to fix a water main leak near the El Vista area. City staff reported the leak on Sunday.
- 15 hours ago
Shooting at The Woodlands Apartments leaves residents frightenedShooting at The Woodlands Apartments leaves residents frightened Beaumont Police Department received a call about a shooting at 8:18p.m Sunday evening at The Woodlands Apartments on West Cardinal drive.
- 15 hours ago
You could rent a cowboy boot-shaped house in HuntsvilleYou could rent a cowboy boot-shaped house in Huntsville Gathering inspiration from the famous poem 'The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe', a home for rent 70 miles outside of Houston hopes to give you the same feel.
- 17 hours ago
Alleged shoplifter shoots self in head while handcuffed in police carAlleged shoplifter shoots self in head while handcuffed in police car A man shot himself in the head while in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at the Barton Creek Mall Sunday afternoon.
- 17 hours ago
Texas lawmakers look to help troubled child welfare systemTexas lawmakers look to help troubled child welfare system DALLAS -- Texas lawmakers agree on the need to improve the state's beleaguered child welfare system, but how to do it and to pay for it during a tight budget year are still very much up in the air. Troubles have been mounting at the state agency that investigates reports of child abuse and, if needed, places abused children in foster care. And lawmakers have already been filing bills that they think will help fix the system ahead of the legislative session that starts Tuesday. State Rep....
- 17 hours ago
Parents sue son's school after allegations of systematic bullyingParents sue son's school after allegations of systematic bullying A problem that plagues close to a third of all 6th through 12th graders has led a Denver couple to sue their 13-year-old son's school, claiming the school didn't do enough to protect the boy from constant bullying.
- 19 hours ago
Md. couple adds warmth to arctic blastMd. couple adds warmth to arctic blast A Maryland man dropped to the ground in Sunday's cold. Thankfully it was planned!
- 19 hours ago
Smoke in cockpit forces Dallas Stars' plane to return to St. LouisSmoke in cockpit forces Dallas Stars' plane to return to St. Louis The crew was able to land the plane safely.
- 21 hours ago
UPDATE: All clear given on pipeline leak in Jefferson CountyUPDATE: All clear given on pipeline leak in Jefferson County Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy, Marcus Mclellan tells 12News, the leak happened at the Hilcorp Pipeline on Old Sour Lake Road near Aggie Drive.
- 1 day ago
Viral photo shows doctor stitching up stuffed animal for young patientViral photo shows doctor stitching up stuffed animal for young patient Last month when Ryan had to have surgery, Dr. Groth also brought Mike Wazowski into the operating room.
- 1 day ago
Joe Lopez, former lead singer of Tejano group Mazz, approved for paroleJoe Lopez, former lead singer of Tejano group Mazz, approved for parole Lopez was convicted of multiple sex offense charges involving a minor in 2006.
- 1 day ago
Suspect charged in airport shooting, could face death penaltySuspect charged in airport shooting, could face death penalty The Miami U.S. attorney's office accused Esteban Santiago of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death.
- 1 day ago
