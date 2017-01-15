- Man steals more than $55K cash from Groves check… 2 days
- Chief: Vidor fatal shooting the result of… 11 hours
- BPD: Suspect confesses to killing, burning man's… 11 hours
- Five teens arrested for breaking into cars 11 hours
- WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45 27 minutes
- Massive gator spotted in Polk County 42 minutes
- Two men arrested in connection with murder in Port Arthur 10 hours
- Nev. woman dies of superbug no antibiotic could treat 13 hours
- Airport shooting survivor shielded stranger from gunfire 14 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 9:13 AM. CST
Life
Massive gator spotted in Polk CountyMassive gator spotted in Polk County
- 42 minutes ago
Local
Two men arrested in connection with murder in Port ArthurTwo men arrested in connection with murder in Port Arthur
- 10 hours ago
Health
Nev. woman dies of superbug no antibiotic could treatNev. woman dies of superbug no antibiotic could treat (NEWSER) – This is the kind of case researchers warned about for years: A Nevada woman in her 70s died months ago from an infection that no antibiotic in America could have defeated, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday. The woman was hospitalized in August last year after she returned from an extended trip to India. Doctors discovered that she was suffering from a carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infection, which she had apparently...
- 13 hours ago
News
Airport shooting survivor shielded stranger from gunfireAirport shooting survivor shielded stranger from gunfire NAPLES, Fla. — Tony Bartosiewicz called his children to let them know he was alive shortly after gunshots were fired at the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week.
- 14 hours ago
News
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in FloridaWoman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in Florida JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since "Kamiyah Mobley" was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, she was finally reunited with her biological parents.
- 15 hours ago
Local
95-year-old woman re-lives civil rights movement at Beaumont MLK parade95-year-old woman re-lives civil rights movement at Beaumont MLK parade Quite an excitement along the streets in the south park area of Beaumont -- today hundreds of people lined up along the roads for the annual Martin Luther King parade.
- 1 day ago
News
Tennessee bill: No food stamps for ice cream, sodaTennessee bill: No food stamps for ice cream, soda A Columbia lawmaker has filed a bill in the legislature that would prohibit low-income families from using food stamps to purchase items high in calories, sugar or fat, saying such benefits should come with strings attached.
- 1 day ago
Local
Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in Jacksonville, found alive 18 years laterBaby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in Jacksonville, found alive 18 years later JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A baby girl kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital hours after her birth has been found alive and well, 18 years later, in South Carolina.
- 2 days ago
Crime
Ex-teacher who got pregnant by student sentenced to 10 yearsEx-teacher who got pregnant by student sentenced to 10 years HOUSTON – The Stovall Middle School teacher who got pregnant by her eighth-grade student was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
- 2 days ago
Local
Women's rights march scheduled for day after inaugurationWomen's rights march scheduled for day after inauguration Women across the country are preparing for a march on Washington. The peaceful demonstration will take place on January 21st, just one day after Donald Trump's inauguration. Beaumont is taking part, hosting the Golden Triangle Sister March. Organizers say participants will all have their own reasons for marching but the goal is to bring people together, taking a stand on issues impacting women everywhere
- 2 days ago
News
Locals will be attending the inaugurationLocals will be attending the inauguration
- 2 days ago
Local
Port Neches man re-lives journey from Cuba to the U.S.Port Neches man re-lives journey from Cuba to the U.S.
- 2 days ago
Nfl
3-year-old Cowboys fan is all heart3-year-old Cowboys fan is all heart When you meet 3-year-old Jayden King, you don't immediately sense that he's been through a pretty tough fight. But when he starts reciting Dallas Cowboys players' names and jersey numbers, and announces that the team must "finish the fight," you realize he knows what he's talking about.
- 2 days ago
Local
Girls, 12 and 14, jump to their deaths in VictoriaGirls, 12 and 14, jump to their deaths in Victoria Police say two southeast Texas girls have died after jumping from the top of a seven level hospital parking garage.
- 2 days ago
Local
Lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage in TexasLawmaker proposes raising minimum wage in Texas The costs of running Betsy Grotcher's Cuttin' Corners Vinyl" in Nederland could go up. Grotcher will have a harder time with profits if she's paying the same number of employees more than she's now paying them.
- 2 days ago
News
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in Florida
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
Security for Trump inauguration focuses on truck attack threat, Homeland…
Salmon with large tapeworms arrive in the U.S.
Chicago police beset by racial bias, unconstitutional policing, DOJ finds
Yup, Arby's venison burger is coming back
Weird Facts About Friday The 13th
8 must-see hits from the Detroit Auto Show
Bo Jackson's startling hindsight: 'I would have never played football'
NFL's divisional playoff weekend features revenge factor in four rematches
Nintendo Switch to launch March 3 for $300
Vaccines: Breaking down and debunking 10 myths
She's back: Katharine, a great white shark, now swimming off Florida's…
This church in Indiana is buying a strip club
Amazon to create 100,000 jobs in several states, Texas included
28 mins ago 9:28 a.m.
WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45
43 mins ago 9:13 a.m.
Massive gator spotted in Polk County
-
2 hour ago 8:00 a.m.
Win the Girl's Haven Gumbo Festival prize package
10 hour ago 11:47 p.m.
Morris named McDonald's All-American
-
11 hour ago 10:58 p.m.
Two men arrested in connection with murder in Port Arthur
13 hour ago 8:52 p.m.
Nev. woman dies of superbug no antibiotic could treat
13 hour ago 8:52 p.m.
Packers eliminate Cowboys
14 hour ago 8:11 p.m.
Cowboys lose on last-second field goal as furious comeback falls short
15 hour ago 7:16 p.m.
Airport shooting survivor shielded stranger from gunfire
15 hour ago 6:42 p.m.
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in Florida
11 hour ago 10:29 p.m.
Family of 23-year-old man murdered & found in burning car, speak out
-
Family of 23-year-old man murdered & found in burning car, speak out
11 hour ago 10:36 p.m.
Chief: Vidor fatal shooting the result of landlord-tenant dispute
11 hour ago 10:50 p.m.
Five teens arrested for breaking into cars
11 hour ago 10:33 p.m.
BPD: Suspect confesses to killing, burning man's body and car