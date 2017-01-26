- Ozen basketball coach on leave pending investigation… 15 hours
- Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says 15 hours
- Tostitos' new bag wants to fight drunk post-Super… 7 hours
- Police receive dozens of tips in search for caregiver 8 hours
- Beaumont water under investigation by TCBA for… 9 hours
- Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip 7 hours
- Former Beaumont attorney who pleaded guilty to theft… 10 hours
- Viral video of toddler singing "Jolene" warms Dolly's heart 11 hours
- Former candidate for Hardin County judge indicted on… 12 hours
Updated 10:36 PM. CST
Superbowl
Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl tripKennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip
Local
Former Beaumont attorney who pleaded guilty to theft in 2013 now facing probation violation chargesFormer Beaumont attorney who pleaded guilty to theft in 2013 now facing probation violation charges A former Beaumont attorney is facing new charges filed by the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.
News
Viral video of toddler singing "Jolene" warms Dolly's heartViral video of toddler singing "Jolene" warms Dolly's heart Even Dolly Parton is taking notice of an adorable toddler's rendition of her hit song, Jolene.
Local
Former candidate for Hardin County judge indicted on stalking chargeFormer candidate for Hardin County judge indicted on stalking charge A former candidate for Hardin County judge has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on a stalking charge.
News
Poachers target San Antonio neighborhoods to hunt trophy bucksPoachers target San Antonio neighborhoods to hunt trophy bucks Poachers are targeting San Antonio neighborhoods to hunt for bucks. The recent illegal activity has been reported on the north side of the city near Thousand Oaks and Henderson Pass.
Local
Charges dropped against mother accused in 1985 child abductionCharges dropped against mother accused in 1985 child abduction WARWICK, R.I. -- Charges have been dropped against a Houston woman who was accused of abducting her two daughters from Rhode Island back in 1985.
News
Fast-food worker turns herself in after allegedly putting menstrual blood on burgerFast-food worker turns herself in after allegedly putting menstrual blood on burger
Local
Missing Houston man's truck found in Jasper CountyMissing Houston man's truck found in Jasper County Jasper County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Houston man in Jasper County.
Superbowl
Here's how the Astrodome will look for the Super BowlHere's how the Astrodome will look for the Super Bowl The office of Harris County Judge Ed Emmett released Wednesday a rendering of the Astrodome's unique lighting setup for Super Bowl 51.
Local
Orange County allocates funds to pay $3.175M settlement in 2011 inmate deathOrange County allocates funds to pay $3.175M settlement in 2011 inmate death Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to move funds to facilitate payment of a $3.175 million settlement against the county in the death of an inmate.
Texas-News
Abbott proposes removing any officeholder who 'promotes sanctuary cities'Abbott proposes removing any officeholder who 'promotes sanctuary cities' Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that he and state lawmakers will pursue legislation that would "remove from office any officeholder who promotes sanctuary cities," raising a new consequence as Republicans crack down on local officials who do not fully cooperate with federal immigration officials.
Local
Mesquite teacher's aide fired after faking cancer diagnosisMesquite teacher's aide fired after faking cancer diagnosis A Mesquite ISD teacher's aide who faked a cancer diagnosis to conceal a criminal case in West Virginia has been fired, the district confirmed to News 8 Wednesday.
News
President Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraudPresident Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) -- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will ask for a "major investigation" into voter fraud during the November general election.
News
Secret Service agent under fire after posting she wouldn't take bullet for TrumpSecret Service agent under fire after posting she wouldn't take bullet for Trump
News
NBC: Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Content From Federal WebsitesNBC: Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Content From Federal Websites On January 9, Secretary of State John Kerry issued a formal apology for the U.S. Department of State's "Lavender Scare"—an internal witch hunt that cost at least 1,000 people their State Department jobs for alleged homosexuality during the 1950s and 1960s.
Nation-Now
Trump's expected ban on refugees, who would be affected?
12Star-Athlete-of-the-Week
Buna's Remi Connell named 12Star AOW - 1/25/17
-
Lamar-Athletics
LU Men fall in OT to A&M-CC 69-66
-
Sports
Finalists for Willie Ray Smith Awards are named
-
Lamar-Athletics
LU Women bounce back with 65-49 win over A&M-CC
-
-
-
-
-
Seahawks fall short in 83-79 decision vs. Lee College
-
Mother of local NFL kicker reflects on son playing in the Super Bowl
-
-
-
Tostitos' new bag wants to fight drunk post-Super Bowl driving
-
-
Police receive dozens of tips in search for caregiver
-
-
Beaumont water under investigation by TCBA for alleged violations
-
Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip
-
-
Former Beaumont attorney who pleaded guilty to theft in 2013 now facing…
-
-
Viral video of toddler singing "Jolene" warms Dolly's heart
-
Former candidate for Hardin County judge indicted on stalking charge
-
Poachers target San Antonio neighborhoods to hunt trophy bucks
-
-
Charges dropped against mother accused in 1985 child abduction
-
Trump's expected ban on refugees, who would be affected?
-
Fast-food worker turns herself in after allegedly putting menstrual…
-
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
-
Missing Houston man's truck found in Jasper County