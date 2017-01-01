- Silsbee man dies in motorcycle accident 1 day
- Family mourns loss of Southeast Texas soldier 2 days
- Two people taken to local hospitals after chemical… 2 days
- 3 dead after planes collide over McKinney 4 hours
- At least 35 dead in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club 6 hours
- Vidor pharmacy owner pleads guilty in drug referral scheme 11 hours
- Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later 1 day
- Preventing Drunk Driving on New Year's Eve 1 day
- Friend remembers the man killed in Port Arthur motel… 1 day
Updated 3:24 PM. CST
Local
Vidor pharmacy owner pleads guilty in drug referral schemeVidor pharmacy owner pleads guilty in drug referral scheme With his plea before a federal judge in Austin, 37-year-old Brian David Haney admits paying more than $800,000 to the owner of a chain of clinics who referred patients to his Vidor pharmacy for drugs.
- 11 hours ago
News
Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years laterLate fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees — at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day.
- 1 day ago
News
Preventing Drunk Driving on New Year's EvePreventing Drunk Driving on New Year's Eve
- 1 day ago
Local
Friend remembers the man killed in Port Arthur motel shootingFriend remembers the man killed in Port Arthur motel shooting Friends are grieving the loss of Rasheed Edwards after he was shot at a Motel in Port Arthur.
- 1 day ago
News
After 63 years of marriage, Tennessee couple dies within just hours of one anotherAfter 63 years of marriage, Tennessee couple dies within just hours of one another
- 1 day ago
Local
Plane evacuated at Bush Airport after reports of smokePlane evacuated at Bush Airport after reports of smoke Passengers on a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport were evacuated Friday after reports of smoke coming from the aircraft.
- 1 day ago
Crime
N-word sprayed on Highlands home, burned SUVN-word sprayed on Highlands home, burned SUV HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle fire at a home that had the n-word sprayed on it early Friday.
- 1 day ago
News
Report: Romo to play against Eagles on SundayReport: Romo to play against Eagles on Sunday ESPN is reporting that Tony Romo will play against the Eagles this Sunday, his first regular season game since breaking his collar bone last Thanksgiving.
- 1 day ago
Outreach
Here's what nutritionists say to give up in 2017Here's what nutritionists say to give up in 2017 We asked for nutritionists' recommendations about what foods to leave in 2016.
- 1 day ago
Local
Beaumont man taken to jail after stabbing in city's north endBeaumont man taken to jail after stabbing in city's north end Beaumont police say a man forced his way into a north-side home Thursday evening and stabbed the person who lives there.
- 1 day ago
Local
Uber driver helps find missing teenage girl who was victim of sex traffickingUber driver helps find missing teenage girl who was victim of sex trafficking % INLINE %
- 1 day ago
Local
Ellensburg boy, 10, gets tractor from Make-A-WishEllensburg boy, 10, gets tractor from Make-A-Wish Nobody, from Garrett's wish maker all the way up to the CEO, had ever heard of such a unique wish.
- 2 days ago
News
Jasper County Deputy Recovering from TransplantJasper County Deputy Recovering from Transplant It was only days ago that Jasper County Deputy, Glenn Blank was desperately hanging on for his life after he suffered a lung failure. But today, Blank is recovering after receiving a new lung on Christmas eve. Blank tells me that over the past week, he's been surrounded by many who have supported him through the process.
- 2 days ago
Local
Soldiers killed in Galveston Bay chopper crash rememberedSoldiers killed in Galveston Bay chopper crash remembered Crews have recovered the wreckage of a military helicopter that crashed in Galveston Bay on Wednesday afternoon.
- 2 days ago
Local
The best Texas license plates of 2016 have been revealedThe best Texas license plates of 2016 have been revealed AUSTIN – The best, most classic and funniest personalized Texas license plates for 2016 have been revealed.
- 2 days ago
-
