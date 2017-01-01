Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be…
- Hundreds gather in Beaumont for "Sister March" 2 hours
- Tens of thousands attend Women's March on Austin 6 minutes
- Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the US 6 hours
- George H.W. Bush continues to improve, still in ICU 8 hours
- National Park Service suspends tweeting following… 1 hour
- A message from Southeast Texas homeless to the President 22 hours
- 100 year-old woman witnesses 18th presidential inaguration 1 day
- West Brook seniors watch inauguration in economics class 1 day
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump's inauguration… 1 day
Updated 10:42 PM. CST
Local
A message from Southeast Texas homeless to the PresidentA message from Southeast Texas homeless to the President While millions watched the presidential inauguration on television or on smart phones and other devices, but for a certain group of people living under Interstate 10, this simply wasn't possible.
22 hours ago
Local
100 year-old woman witnesses 18th presidential inaguration100 year-old woman witnesses 18th presidential inaguration Calderwoods' Senior Living in Beaumont hosted their own presidential inauguration watch party.
1 day ago
Local
West Brook seniors watch inauguration in economics classWest Brook seniors watch inauguration in economics class Students had different views on Donald Trump being inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.
1 day ago
National-Politics
WATCH LIVE: President Trump's inauguration celebration continuesWATCH LIVE: President Trump's inauguration celebration continues Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on January 20. Surrounded by his family and by Congress, he'll be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts on the western front of the U.S. Capitol.
1 day ago
Local
Three vehicles collide in major wreck along FM1442 in Bridge CityThree vehicles collide in major wreck along FM1442 in Bridge City Bridge City first responders responded to a three car wreck in front of the Bridge City Elementary school early Friday evening.
1 day ago
National-Politics
Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's MarchPlanes full of women head to D.C. for Women's March
1 day ago
News
First year Louisiana officer, father of two killed trying to help apparent accidentFirst year Louisiana officer, father of two killed trying to help apparent accident Officer Michael Louviere, a "well-liked," first-year officer with the Westwego police force was shot and died early Friday morning while on his way home from work.
1 day ago
Driving-Smart
Driving Smart: Decrease distractions while drivingDriving Smart: Decrease distractions while driving When you're behind the wheel of a car, distraction is something to avoid.
1 day ago
National-Politics
President Trump salutes Hillary. No, reallyPresident Trump salutes Hillary. No, really
1 day ago
National-Politics
Internet goes head over heels for Michelle Obama's side-eyeInternet goes head over heels for Michelle Obama's side-eye The Internet is commemorating Michelle Obama's final morning as First Lady by turning her into a #NeverTrump meme.
1 day ago
National-Politics
Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United StatesDonald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.
1 day ago
Politics
See Donald Trump's first tweets as President of the United StatesSee Donald Trump's first tweets as President of the United States Within 45 minutes of taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump posted his first tweets as Commander in Chief.
1 day ago
National-Politics
Read text of President Trump's inaugural addressRead text of President Trump's inaugural address The text of President Trump's inaugural address:
1 day ago
National-Politics
LIVE BLOG: Inauguration Day is hereLIVE BLOG: Inauguration Day is here The latest on breaking events and information surrounding the presidential inauguration.
1 day ago
National-Politics
FULL SPEECH: Inaugural address of President Donald J. TrumpFULL SPEECH: Inaugural address of President Donald J. Trump Here is the full text, as prepared, for President Donald Trump's Inauguration.
1 day ago
