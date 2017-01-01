- Stolen truck recovered, driver arrested after chase… 4 hours
- Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins 55 minutes
- J.J. Watt cleared for football, will be ready for OTAs 3 hours
- North Texas mayor opens up to town about being… 3 hours
- Nation's bacon reserves hit 50-year low as prices rise 5 hours
- YIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear hole 6 hours
- Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Wednesday 6 hours
- Modern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boat 7 hours
- CMS teacher connects to students with personalized… 10 hours
Updated 7:44 AM. CST
News
YIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear hole
- 6 hours ago
Superbowl
Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Wednesday - All Super Bowl week we're tracking the daily "5 things to know" from headlines to events and happenings.
- 6 hours ago
Local
Modern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boat - Bill Hable grabbed a chainsaw, cut down some trees and started building a massive boat. He figured the project would take ten years to complete. He underestimated by more than two decades.
- 7 hours ago
Education
CMS teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes - Most teachers start their day off with attendance, but a local teacher has found his own unique way to connect with students before they enter the classroom.
- 10 hours ago
News
Jasper County weekend fire remains unsolved due to no Fire Marshal - On Sunday afternoon, flames destroyed a home and three vehicles on the east side of Jasper County leaving only the home's oven standing.
- 15 hours ago
Local
Mother of former Port Arthur Memorial standout reflects on her son's NFL journey - A journey that took standout linebacker, Elandon Roberts from the field at Memorial High School in Port Arthur, to the University of Houston, and straight to the NFL.
- 15 hours ago
News
Woman calls police over drug dealer's 'outrageous' price hike - A woman called police in Australia on Sunday to complain about an "outrageous" price hike on marijuana in her community.
- 15 hours ago
Superbowl
Budweiser Clydesdales in town for Super Bowl week - Along with a who's who list of the rich and famous, some four-legged celebrities are in Houston for the Super Bowl. Ten Budweiser Clydesdales arrived from St. Louis this week.
- 16 hours ago
Features
Decode your children's texting slang - Texting has taken on a language of its own that can seem almost impossible to decode. Titania Jordan joins us today from Bark to give meaning to some of the most common texting terms we may encounter.
- 16 hours ago
News
In-N-Out Burger is coming to Houston - The fast-food chain with a following like no other is quickly becoming a must-stop dining destination across the state of Texas. According to the Houston Business Journal, In-N-Out Burger is set to close on land in Houston.
- 16 hours ago
Superbowl
Maine NFLer not going to big game, but couldn't be happier
- 16 hours ago
Local
North Texas 'Women for Trump' applaud president's busy first week - The State of Texas went red for Donald Trump on election night. Gina O'Briant and Tenica Ruiz are two reasons why
- 17 hours ago
National-Politics
Trump to keep Obama executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections - The White House said Tuesday that President Trump will maintain workplace protections for gays and lesbians instituted during the Obama administration.
- 17 hours ago
News
Four Texas State fraternities suspended for policy violations - Four fraternities at Texas State University received multi-year suspensions for alcohol-related policy violations relating to an off-campus event on October 2016.
- 17 hours ago
Superbowl
5 Houston nurses honored with free Super Bowl tickets - With the big game just around the corner, everyone is looking for their ticket to see the unforgettable matchup in Houston. To help honor those that make our city one of the best medical centers in the world, Direct Energy gifted five Texas Children's Hospital nurses and a guest tickets to the big event.
- 17 hours ago
Nation-Now
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
Nation-Now
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
Nation-Now
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
Nation-Now
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
Nation-Now
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
Nation-Now
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats
Nation-Now
Trump: Call it a ban if you want
News
Education
Nation-Now
First results on Scott Kelly after year in space reveal space travel changes DNA
Nation-Now
USA Gymnastics to review sex abuse policies
National-Politics
Nation-Now
Hey burger fans! This ATM dispenses McDonald's Big Macs
Nation-Now
Neil Gorsuch: The case for and against the Supreme Court nominee
Nation-Now
Neil Gorsuch: Stellar résumé and Scalia-like legal philosophy
Nation-Now
Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Nation-Now
Trump administration to allow 872 refugees into U.S. this week
Nation-Now
Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Finding Dory' to slam Trump's immigration ban
Nation-Now
5 reasons to sign up for an Obamacare plan on the last day to enroll
Nation-Now
Obama backs Trump protesters on travel ban
Entertainment
44 mins ago 1:00 p.m.
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 12:00 p.m.
Local
3 hour ago 10:57 a.m.
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 10:51 a.m.
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 10:40 a.m.
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 10:36 a.m.
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 10:29 a.m.
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 10:25 a.m.
Nation-Now
4 hour ago 10:13 a.m.
News
4 hour ago 10:05 a.m.
Local
4 hour ago 10:00 a.m.
Local
5 hour ago 9:00 a.m.
Food
5 hour ago 8:52 a.m.
-
News
6 hour ago 7:47 a.m.
Superbowl
7 hour ago 7:13 a.m.
Local
7 hour ago 6:38 a.m.
-
Education
10 hour ago 3:17 a.m.
Sports
15 hour ago 10:57 p.m.
-
Sports
15 hour ago 10:49 p.m.
News
15 hour ago 10:42 p.m.
Sports
15 hour ago 10:41 p.m.
Local
15 hour ago 10:23 p.m.
News
15 hour ago 10:18 p.m.
Superbowl
16 hour ago 9:45 p.m.
-
Nation-Now
16 hour ago 9:31 p.m.
