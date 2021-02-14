LIST: Shelters opening in Southeast Texas due to winter storm, record-setting cold

Freezing rain and sleet forecast for this week is prompting churches and non-profits to open up shelters for those without a place to go in the record-setting cold.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Churches and non-profits are opening shelters across Southeast Texas to help those in need during what is forecasted to be a bitterly cold week.

Beaumont

Where: Victory Temple Church (across from the Old Bingo Hall), 2630 S 11th Street in Beaumont.

When: Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. until Friday morning Feb. 19.

Info: One City Church is helping the church collect supplies for the shelter, One City Church said in a Facebook post. Call the church office at (409) 892-8475 for more information.

ORANGE

Where: Salvation Army on MLK Drive in Orange.

When: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Info: The shelter is operating as a warming station for people to spend the night. Dinner and a continental breakfast will be served. Masks and social distancing are required.