Victory University boxing hosts first Beaumont Brawl

BEAUMONT, Texas — The bell has rung on Victory University Boxing's first ever Beaumont Brawl. Gyms from across south Texas competed in the inaugural event.

“It’s an amateur boxing tournament that we’re trying to start campaigning, getting the idea out and letting people in Beaumont know that this is something we have going on in the community and in the surrounding areas of southeast Texas. That we do have a boxing community," said boxing coach Shakey Lewis.

Boxing is Coach Shakey Lewis’ passion. It's given him the chance to be a mentor younger generations.

“It kind of put me in the position to want to be a part of something positive in the community, especially dealing with young kids, and me remembering what it was like to have dreams and aspirations to do something and become a champion in every aspect of life," said Coach Shakey. "This kind of gives kids an outlet to be able to express that and experience what it’s like to touch the sky, to fulfill dreams."

Zy’lion Edwards is one of Coach Shakey's boxers who is working toward her boxing dreams.

“My dream in boxing is to obviously go pro, make a lot of money, make a name for myself and become the greatest female boxer out of Beaumont, Texas in my weight class,” said Edwards.

However, both Coach Shakey and Edwards say boxing isn’t all about the fame and money. They even say it's not all about throwing punches.

“Boxing is a life lesson because you don’t only learn just how to punch," said Coach Shakey. "You learn how to survive, to overcome, how to persevere, how to deal with anger, aggression, discipline, disappointment, victory, defeat and all of those that we experience in life.”

“Boxing is more than just the physical aspect itself," said Edwards. "It’s just more emotional. There’s really no way to go in depth with it. It’s just like I said to maintain your emotions, maintain how you react to certain things, how you handle certain things. It helps build your character.”

Building character through community, that’s what Coach Shakey says the Beaumont Brawl is really about.