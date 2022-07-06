Bridge City 8's win District 32 Championship!

Bridge City caps off a perfect tournament run with 11-1 win over Nederland

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Bridge City 8's capped off a dominant run through the District 32 Tournament with an 11-1 win at Nederland Tuesday night.

Big Red trailed 1-0 early despite some dominant pitching once again by Reid Trimble.

The momentum would completely change in the bottom of the first when Bridge City plated three runs, with the highlight being a hard hit ball by Trimble to left field to bring in the go ahead run.

Bridge City wraps up their summer with a perfect (4-0) record and a district title. Along the way BC topped Vidor (10-6), Nederland (13-10), Groves National (11-7) and Nederland a second time (11-1).

The District 32 9U Tournament also got underway Tuesday night.

Vidor defended their home field with a 9-6 win over Hamshire-Fannett. Nederland did the same, blanking Port Arthur American 15-0.

In other action Bridge City took it to Groves National 13-1.

Tomorrow night Vidor will travel to Port Neches, while Bridge City will host Nederland in the winner's bracket.