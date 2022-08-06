Hardin-Jefferson basketball camp attracts over 230 kids

Hardin-Jefferson basketball camp continues to attract record numbers

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Parents all across Southeast Texas know all too well that it's hard to keep kids occupied during summer break. Luckily our area has camps in just about every single city.

For example, the Hardin-Jefferson basketball camp is in full swing in Sour Lake.

Over 230 boys and girls are getting hands on attention from Hardin-Jefferson coaches and players.

The camp emphasizes the basics needed to be successful while also finding ways to have fun.

Seven-year-old Jude Dickerson agrees.

"It is very fun cause we get to do dribbling, do drills and practice with all the coaches. They teach us a ton here and we get to learn all about basketball."

Hardin-Jefferson boys basketball coach Clay Davis says his program benefits from the camp.