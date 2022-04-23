Cards Win Thriller, Advance to WAC Finals

BEAUMONT, Texas — It came down to the wire but in the end Lamar University recorded a thrilling 4-3 victory over fourth-seeded Grand Canyon to advance to the WAC Championship match. It marks the second consecutive season that LU has advanced to a conference championship match.



Big Red took victories on courts 1 and 2 doubles to claim the first lead of the day. Despite the early deficit, GCU rallied to take the early momentum in singles play. The 'Lopes took four of the six first sets in singles. The Cardinals' two first set winners came at No. 4 singles – which freshman Martin Garcia-Ripoll held on to win – and No. 6 singles which saw sophomore Brandon Do pushed to a third.



Garcia-Ripoll gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead with his winner on court four – the first singles match to finish in a team match that lasted more than three hours. Unfortunately, Grand Canyon was able to battle back tying the match at 2 with singles victories at No. 5 and 3 singles, respectively.



Freshman Juan Jose Rodriguez temporarily put Big Red back out in front when he won his match on court 2 in three sets. After dropping a tiebreaker, 7-6 (8-6), to GCU's Freddie Grant, Rodriguez turned up the pressure. He rallied to win in three, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-2, to give the Cards a one-point lead.



GCU was able to tie the match back at 3 which put the focus on court No. 1. The 2022 WAC Freshman and Player of the Year, Daniel Sancho Arbizu rallied from an opening-set loss to win a tiebreaker in the second to force a third set. Sancho Arbizu seized control in the third set to propel the Red and White to victory.



The Cardinals return to action Sunday for the WAC Championship match. LU will take on second-seeded Abilene Christian at 9 a.m. The Wildcats defeated third-seeded New Mexico State, 4-2, Saturday to advance. LU defeated the Wildcats, 5-2, in Beaumont earlier this season.