277 youth baseball teams heading to the area for huge tournament

BEAUMONT, Texas — 277 youth baseball teams are heading to Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana this weekend for the Perfect Game Super Regional NIT.
Some of the top teams from Texas, Louisiana and even California will be battling it out all over the area with tournaments being played at Ford Park, Lamar, Port Neches-Groves, West Orange-Stark, Bridge City, Lumberton, Anahuac, Crosby and even Lake Charles.
The age groups will range from 6U all the way up to 14U.
Director Morgan Walker says it takes many people to make such a large event possible.
"Well first I just want to thank Judge Branick and all the commissioners. And Claudio out at Spectra. Without all these guys none of this is possible. Just me and my partner Jason Tyner and our staff, the tournament director and all the people we have. It's a lot of work. A lot goes into it, which I'm learning as these tournaments keep getting bigger and bigger that it takes a lot and a lot of people to help. Also all the people that are letting us use facilities on top of Ford Park. But bottom line is it's going to be a lot of kids going to all these areas and this is going to be a huge boost for our economy."
Morgan adds that money will be spent all over the area.
"What's so cool is on a tournament like this, normally we have like a hundred team tournament at Ford Pak. Beaumont stays packed. But when you have an event like this and you're bringing in close to 280 teams, it's not going to just be Beaumont. You know Orange County they're going to get affected by this in a good way. Mid-County, all over the Triangle, I don't think you can get a hotel room. And you know our restaurants and gas and all these people are going to be spending their money in our economy. It's a huge boost for us. Us as in our county and Southeast Texas. The money it brings in for us it's just a gratifying thing. It's an awesome thing."