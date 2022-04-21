277 youth baseball teams heading to the area for huge tournament

The Perfect Game Super Regional NIT is attracting teams from Texas, Louisiana and California

BEAUMONT, Texas — 277 youth baseball teams are heading to Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana this weekend for the Perfect Game Super Regional NIT.

Some of the top teams from Texas, Louisiana and even California will be battling it out all over the area with tournaments being played at Ford Park, Lamar, Port Neches-Groves, West Orange-Stark, Bridge City, Lumberton, Anahuac, Crosby and even Lake Charles.

The age groups will range from 6U all the way up to 14U.

Director Morgan Walker says it takes many people to make such a large event possible.

"Well first I just want to thank Judge Branick and all the commissioners. And Claudio out at Spectra. Without all these guys none of this is possible. Just me and my partner Jason Tyner and our staff, the tournament director and all the people we have. It's a lot of work. A lot goes into it, which I'm learning as these tournaments keep getting bigger and bigger that it takes a lot and a lot of people to help. Also all the people that are letting us use facilities on top of Ford Park. But bottom line is it's going to be a lot of kids going to all these areas and this is going to be a huge boost for our economy."

Morgan adds that money will be spent all over the area.