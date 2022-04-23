PN-G football's new head coach embraces the program's high expectations

Coach Jeff Joseph says the team's first goal is to win a district championship.

PORT NECHES, Texas — 'Honor, Pride, Tradition,' it's the foundation of Port Neches-Groves High School.

This year the Indians have entrusted one of their biggest traditions to the new guy in town. Jeff Joseph is PN-G's next era of football.

"For me I've always said I was gonna go somewhere where football was important so this community is a traditional program where people care about sports and they care about kids," said Coach Joseph. "It's still important here and around here so that was important for me."

If there's one thing Coach Joseph understands, it's that this community loves football especially since it knows the team is capable of greatness, so that's the expectation.

"Expectations should be high here," said Coach Joseph. "There's a lot of very talented kids and people that are willing to work really hard so I wouldn't want it any other way. You would hope you'd come to somewhere that expects to win and expects to win consistently. And I think this place has that."

In his first year, Coach Joseph says he plans on highlighting the programs existing strengths while also building on the team's potential.

"I think when you go into something that's been successful like this place has been successful, we played three playoff games last year, you have to evaluate first what's been good here and what we've been good at in the past and then try to build on that," said Coach Joseph. "As well as pull the other stuff in areas that we may have lacked in, forward, to catch up with the stuff we've been good at."

The Indians have a winning tradition so with that spirit in mind Coach Joseph is working step by step to get the team back to the number one spot in Texas.

"We're going to take goals in small steps," said Coach Joseph. "So the first goal for us is going to be trying to win a district championship. So we're going to work through the offseason and through the summer and through fall camp, spring football and everything is going to be working towards putting ourselves in position to win the district championship this next year."