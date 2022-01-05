Lamar women's basketball game at New Mexico State postponed due to COVID

DENVER — The Western Athletic Conference has announced three postponements for women’s basketball games schedule originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6.
The Chicago State at Seattle U contest has been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 10 with the game tipping off at 1 p.m. (PT) inside the Redhawk Center.
The Lamar at N.M. State game has been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 10 as well with that game slated to begin at 2 p.m. (MT) within the Pan American Center.
Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin will not play tomorrow and are awaiting future Covid-19 test results to best decide how to reschedule that contest.