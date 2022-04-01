Lamar men's basketball team down to six players due to COVID

"It's really frustrating, disappointing and the rules are the rules, but in my opinion we shouldn't be playing. Unless you have enough healthy bodies. We're talking about dividing two hundred minutes of college game time at the division one level amongst seven guys. Now if you have seven healthy bodies, you know you see that happens. You play with seven guys. Maybe have nine or ten on your bench. But that's frustrating, cause what you don't see. You'll see the game right? What you don't see is when we're preparing to play, how do you prepare seven guys for a game? So you have to have at least ten to practice five on five. And that's a challenge."