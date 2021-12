Lamar State Seahawks play first game since December 8 against Champions College.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Lamar State Seahawks resume play against Champions College for their first game since Dec. 8.

The Seahawks got the best of Champions College, 88-73.

Landyn Tyler lead the Seahawks scoring 21 points. Kanntrell Burney also reached double digits today with 15 points. Evan Palmquist and Daniel Braster finished with 14 points. Daniel Braster totaled 10 rebounds.

Lamar State is now 8-5 on the season.