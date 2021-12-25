Lamar women's tennis bolsters lineup on Christmas Eve

Tennis player from Sweden is bringing her talents to Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University women’s tennis received an early gift on Christmas Eve as Anna Emma Shasteen (Floda, Sweden) signed a National Letter of Intent to play tennis and further her education with the Cardinals.

“Anna is a game changer,” said LU head coach David Wong. “She has the ability to help us win right now, and for the next four years. That is how much she can help us. I’m extremely excited to have her on board and to watch her continued growth as a player and an individual.”

Already competing on an international level, Shasteen was chosen to represent Sweden in the European Championships in Moscow, Russia, and Summer Cups in Great Britain. One of Sweden’s top players, Shasteen has climbed as high as No. 1 in Swedish National Rankings and played for the Royal Tennis Club of Stockholm.

Shasteen’s awards’ mantel including titles from four major tournaments in Sweden including the Swedish Championships singles and doubles titles, Salk Open, the SEB Next Generation and the Bastad Corem Open. Shasteen has also recently represented the GLTK in the highest division for club matches.