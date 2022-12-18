Davis' 18 points puts Lamar back in win column

Lady Cards take it to Ragin' Cajuns in non-conference tilt

BEAUMONT, Texas — Behind a trio of double-digit scorers and strong offense and defense in the middle two quarters, Lamar University’s women’s basketball squad were able to snap a two-game skid with a 65-50 victory over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at the Montagne Center. With only one non-conference game left, the Cardinals sit at 5-5 overall.

In only her second straight start after coming off the bench in recent games, Akasha Davis had her finest performance of the season to date scoring 18 points while making 70% of her field goals and grabbing six rebounds. Sabria Dean added 17 points and three steals while Portia Adams poured in 13 points and had a team-high six assists. LU made 54.8% from the field while holding Louisiana to 40% shooting.

Early on, things didn’t go well for the Cardinals as they conceded the first six points in just three minutes before Davis netted the first LU basket. Once Davis scored, the quarter flipped for LU as they would add nine of the final 10 points to finish on an 11-1 run. They were sparked by three’s from Dean, Malay McQueen, and NJ Weems that propelled LU to a 11-7 lead after one.

Although the Ragin Cajuns cut the margin to 11-9 to open the second, the Cardinals would answer back with 10 straight points led by five from McQueen. Adams and Dean would then answer a pair of Louisiana baskets with threes of their own as Big Red took a 29-16 lead going into the break. While LU converted 60% from the field, they held the Ragin Cajuns to 30.77% from the field.

By the start of the second half, Davis would suddenly remind the Ragin Cajuns why she was Freshman of the Year from last season. Beginning with a 9-2 run created by herself, Davis helped LU grab their largest lead at 20 points (38-18). For the rest of the quarter, the Cardinals would maintain a lead of more than 15 points with Davis adding four more points to finish with 13. The lead was at 47-29 as LU finished with 66% from the field.

Dean’s there to open the fourth made it 50-29 for the Cardinals. But all of a sudden, the Ragin Cajuns would score 14 unanswered points in two minutes to cut the lead to 50-43. Fortunately, the Cardinals regained control as Adams helped spark a 12-2 run to lead 62-45. That would ice the game as LU walked off winners by the score of 65-50.