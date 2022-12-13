Lamar drops home contest with Southern Miss

Cardinals will take (4-7) record to Louisiana-Monroe after latest setback

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Freshman Nate Calmese scored a team-high 22 points but Lamar University dropped a second-straight game to Southern Miss, 91-65, Tuesday evening at the Montagne Center.

The Cardinals (4-7) were 26-of-61 (.426) from the field, including seven three-pointers. Big Red struggled from the free throw line hitting just 6-of-15 (.400) attempts.

Freshman Trey Harris joined Calmese in double figures scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Classmate Yuto Yamanouchi just missed a double-double with seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals did a tremendous job of cutting down on turnovers from the first meeting just four days ago. In the first meeting LU turned the ball over 25 times which led to 35 Golden Eagle points. Tuesday Big Red committed 13 miscues leading to just 14 points.

Southern Miss shot 32-of-69 (.464) from the field, including 14 three-pointers. The Golden Eagles went to the free throw line 22 times converting 13 attempts. Southern Miss also outrebounded LU, 45-35.

Looking to bounce back from Saturday’s performance in Hattiesburg, the Cardinals came out swinging. Despite the Golden Eagles knocking down some early threes, LU stayed right with their guests. The game was tied at 25 with 4:08 remaining in the half before the Cardinals closed on a 15-3 run to take an 11-point lead into the locker room.

Unfortunately, USM’s run continued in the second half. After LU’s Jakevion Buckley netted a three-pointer to open the half, the Golden Eagles responded with a 19-2 run to take a commanding lead which the Cardinals never recovered from.