Rossomando introduced to Lamar fans, alumni

New York native takes over Lamar football program with high expectations

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 100 students, fans, alumni and Cardinals Hall of Honor members packed the Read Building Conference Room Monday morning to welcome new head football coach Pete Rossomando. Although Rossomando’s hiring was announced Saturday morning, LU held an introductory press conference on campus Monday.

Both University President Dr. Jaime Taylor and Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley spoke prior to introducing Coach Rossomando, who becomes the program’s 11th head coach since transitioning to a four-year institution (prior to the 1951-52 academic year).

A former NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year selection, Rossomando has made a career of building winners. During his time as head coach at New Haven, he built the Chargers from the ground up as New Haven posted a 42-13 (.737) overall record, two conference titles, two NCAA playoff runs and a top-five national ranking.