Cardinals drop game two to SFA

BEAUMONT, Texas — Stephen F. Austin recorded a four-run second inning and held on to defeat Lamar University, 6-0, Saturday afternoon at Vincent-Beck Stadium. The loss evens up the weekend series with the rubber match Sunday at 1 p.m.



The Lumberjacks held LU to five hits on the afternoon. Benny Emmons went the distance picking up the win for SFA striking out three with one walk. Big Red countered with senior Adam Wheaton (6-2) who went 5.0 innings surrendering six runs – four earned – on eight hits while striking out four with two walks. Wheaton was one of four Cardinals to pitch Saturday.



Junior Ethan Ruiz led the offense with two hits (2-for-3) at the plate while Chase Kemp, Matthew McDonald and Kyle Harper each tacked on a hit.



The Lumberjacks struck for four runs in the second inning to build an early 4-0 lead. SFA extended its advantage to six with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Cardinals looked poise to answer in the home half of the sixth.



Both Ruiz and Kemp singled in the inning to give Big Red runners at 1st and 2nd with two outs and Reese Durand coming to the plate. Emmons was able to get Durand to ground out to first to end the inning. Big Red had another shot in the eighth with a runner on after a leadoff double from Harper, but SFA was able to escape the inning getting the three outs on the next five pitches.



The Cardinals will look to lock up the weekend series Sunday when they return to Vincent-Beck Stadium for game three against the Lumberjacks. The rubber match is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch.