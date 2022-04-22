Evadale gets past West Hardin, 10-9

SARATOGA, Texas — Things are heating up in the District 25-2A baseball race with Evadale, Big Sandy and West Hardin all battling it out for the top spot.
After splitting with Big Sandy last week, Evadale completed a sweep of West Hardin to hand the Oilers their first district losses.
Thursday night the Rebels walked it off for a 5-4 win in Evadale.
Friday afternoon Evadale (12-4, 9-1) scored three runs in the seventh to top West Hardin 10-9 in Saratoga after the Oilers led 7-0 through three innings.
The Rebels will continue district play with a pair of games against Deweyville next week, while West Hardin (12-5, 8-2) will try to bounce back against a tough Big Sandy team.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-6A
West Brook 2 CE King 1
21-5A
Crosby 6 Nederland 3
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 12 Huffman Hargrave 4
22-4A
Bridge City 9 Lumberton 0
(19) Silsbee 17 West Orange-Stark 0
(11) Orangefield 9 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
22-3A
Buna 12 Warren 3
(17) Woodville 4 Anahuac 3
25-2A
(18) Evadale 10 West Hardin 9
TAPPS 4-DI
Kelly 8 St. John XXIII 2
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 4 Vidor 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-5A
Nederland 8 Galena Park 7
Port Neches-Groves 19 Port Arthur Memorial 3
21-4A
(12) Hamshire-Fannett 2 (10) Huffman Hargrave 1
22-4A
Silsbee 3 West Orange-Stark 2
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5 Orangefield 0
22-3A
Woodville 11 (20) Kountze 7