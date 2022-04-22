Evadale gets past West Hardin, 10-9

Rebels complete sweep of Oilers in 25-2A

SARATOGA, Texas — Things are heating up in the District 25-2A baseball race with Evadale, Big Sandy and West Hardin all battling it out for the top spot.

After splitting with Big Sandy last week, Evadale completed a sweep of West Hardin to hand the Oilers their first district losses.

Thursday night the Rebels walked it off for a 5-4 win in Evadale.

Friday afternoon Evadale (12-4, 9-1) scored three runs in the seventh to top West Hardin 10-9 in Saratoga after the Oilers led 7-0 through three innings.

The Rebels will continue district play with a pair of games against Deweyville next week, while West Hardin (12-5, 8-2) will try to bounce back against a tough Big Sandy team.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-6A

West Brook 2 CE King 1

21-5A

Crosby 6 Nederland 3

21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 12 Huffman Hargrave 4

22-4A

Bridge City 9 Lumberton 0

(19) Silsbee 17 West Orange-Stark 0

(11) Orangefield 9 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1

22-3A

Buna 12 Warren 3

(17) Woodville 4 Anahuac 3

25-2A

(18) Evadale 10 West Hardin 9

TAPPS 4-DI

Kelly 8 St. John XXIII 2

NON-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves 4 Vidor 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A

Nederland 8 Galena Park 7

Port Neches-Groves 19 Port Arthur Memorial 3

21-4A

(12) Hamshire-Fannett 2 (10) Huffman Hargrave 1

22-4A

Silsbee 3 West Orange-Stark 2

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5 Orangefield 0