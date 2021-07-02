Lamar women's hoops falls short in OT thriller to ACU

BEAUMONT, Texas — Despite a career-high 27 points from redshirt junior Micaela Wilson, the Lamar University women's basketball program fell in overtime to Abilene Christian, 76-65, at the Montagne Center on Saturday afternoon.



The first period became a shootout between the programs with the Wildcats knocking down 60 percent (9-15) of their shots while holding the Cardinals to 45 percent (6-13). Wilson recorded double digits (10 points) in the first period and tagged on two rebounds. Abilene Christian caused four Cardinal turnovers in the first period and capitalized gaming five points off turnovers.



The Cardinals locked down on defense, limiting the Wildcats to just 33 percent (4-12) shooting from the field in the second frame. Senior Jadyn Pimentel racked up two steals in the second period and rallied two points as well. Lamar outscored Abilene Christian, 12-8, in the paint during the second period. Shooting a total of 48 percent in the first half all together, the Wildcats took the lead into halftime, 35-28, over the Cardinals.



In a combined low scoring third period, both teams shot under 30 percent for the first time all contest. The Cardinals were held to just 20 percent from the field and the Wildcats in turn went 29 percent. The Cardinals' bench only recorded four points (after finishing the contest with 13 bench points). The Wildcats took a nine-point lead, 47-36, over the Cards heading into the fourth.



Lamar turned on the burners in the fourth period to make things interesting. Lead by eight points from Wilson the the fourth, the Cardinals were able to shot 50 percent from the field while holding the Wildcats to just 42 percent. Pimentel was able to nab four steals in the period that created scoring opportunities down low. The Cardinals pushed the score to a 61-61 tie as the final whistle went off.



The Wildcats were all over the Cardinals in the overtime frame. Abilene Christian created the pressure needed to seduce the Cardinal comeback in the five extra minutes allowing Lamar to hit just 25 percent of their shots. The Wildcats knocked down 80 percent of the shots in the extra frame. Abilene Christian capitalized off of the extra frame, winning the contest, 76-65, over the Cardinals.



Redshirt junior Micaela Wilson tallied a career-high 27 points with six rebounds, two steals and one block. Senior Jadyn Pimentel set a career-high in steals with 12 on the afternoon. Pimentel also added 10 points to her stat line to mark her first double-double of the season. Junior Angel Hastings finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.