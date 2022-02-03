UIL realignment shakes things up in Southeast Texas

Area schools receive district assignments for next two years

BEAUMONT, Texas — The University Interscholastic League's biennial realignment is complete, and there is some interesting movement for area high school athletic programs.

After enjoying the past two years in Class 5A, Beaumont United is on their way back up.

The bump up in classification means the Timberwolves grudge match with West Brook is now a district showdown.

Meanwhile Orangefield is headed back down. The Bobcats will compete in Class 3A after more than holding their own in 4A.

Mid-County rivals Nederland and Port Neches-Groves will continue to compete 5A-Division II for football, but their district has a much different look.

With Barbers Hill and Crosby both moving up, the Bulldogs and Indians will have plenty of time on the bus with new football district foes Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Willowridge and Galena Park.

UIL ALIGNMENT 2022-2024

21-6A FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Atascocita

Beaumont United

CE King

Humble

Kingwood

North Shore

Summer Creek

West Brook

8-5A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 2)

Barbers Hill

Baytown Lee

Baytown Sterling

Crosby

Goose Creek Memorial

Kingwood Park

La Porte

Porter

Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Dayton

Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Willowridge

Galena Park

Nederland

Port Neches-Groves

Santa Fe

Texas City

10-4A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Huffman Hargrave

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Livingston

Lumberton

Splendora

Vidor

9-4A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Bridge City

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Jasper

Liberty

Silsbee

West Orange-Stark

9-3A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Crockett

Diboll

Huntington

Palestine Westwood

Shepherd

Woodville

10-3A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Anahuac

Buna

East Chambers

Hardin

Kirbyville

Orangefield

Tarkington

12-3A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Anderson-Shiro

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Trinity

Warren

12-2A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Centerville

Corrigan-Camden

Groveton

Jewett Leon

Normangee

West Hardin

12-2A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)

Colmesneil

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Lovelady

Sabine Pass

15-1A DIVISION I 6-MAN FOOTBALL (REGION 4)

Burkeville

Chester

High Island

Leverett's Chapel