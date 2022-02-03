UIL realignment shakes things up in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — The University Interscholastic League's biennial realignment is complete, and there is some interesting movement for area high school athletic programs.
After enjoying the past two years in Class 5A, Beaumont United is on their way back up.
The bump up in classification means the Timberwolves grudge match with West Brook is now a district showdown.
Meanwhile Orangefield is headed back down. The Bobcats will compete in Class 3A after more than holding their own in 4A.
Mid-County rivals Nederland and Port Neches-Groves will continue to compete 5A-Division II for football, but their district has a much different look.
With Barbers Hill and Crosby both moving up, the Bulldogs and Indians will have plenty of time on the bus with new football district foes Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Willowridge and Galena Park.
UIL ALIGNMENT 2022-2024
21-6A FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Atascocita
Beaumont United
CE King
Humble
Kingwood
North Shore
Summer Creek
West Brook
8-5A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 2)
Barbers Hill
Baytown Lee
Baytown Sterling
Crosby
Goose Creek Memorial
Kingwood Park
La Porte
Porter
Port Arthur Memorial
9-5A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Dayton
Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Willowridge
Galena Park
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Texas City
10-4A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Huffman Hargrave
Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Livingston
Lumberton
Splendora
Vidor
9-4A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Bridge City
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Jasper
Liberty
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark
9-3A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Crockett
Diboll
Huntington
Palestine Westwood
Shepherd
Woodville
10-3A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Anahuac
Buna
East Chambers
Hardin
Kirbyville
Orangefield
Tarkington
12-3A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Anderson-Shiro
Hemphill
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Trinity
Warren
12-2A-DIVISION I FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Centerville
Corrigan-Camden
Groveton
Jewett Leon
Normangee
West Hardin
12-2A-DIVISION II FOOTBALL (REGION 3)
Colmesneil
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Lovelady
Sabine Pass
15-1A DIVISION I 6-MAN FOOTBALL (REGION 4)
Burkeville
Chester
High Island
Leverett's Chapel