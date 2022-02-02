x
Breaking News
High School

Area athletes celebrated on National Signing Day

Local athletes take center stage on National Signing Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — The early signing period has taken some of the excitement out of National Signing Day, but it's still special for those that get to fulfill their dreams.

Multiple athletes from across the area were able to celebrate with their family and friends as they signed their national letters of intent Wednesday. 

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2022

WEST BROOK
Lili Ross - Abilene Christian - Soccer
Alasia Haynes - Alvin Community College - Softball
Andre Dennis - Lamar - Football
Jamichael Foxall - Lamar - Football
Khristian Pugh - Lamar - Football
Jayden Davis - McNeese - Football
Mykel Janice - Wyoming - Football
Rashawn Raven - Blinn College - Football
Kenneth Durousseau - Blinn College - Football

NEDERLAND
Jaice Beck - UT Permian Basin - Football

PORT NECHES-GROVES
Tate Sandell - UTSA - Football

VIDOR
Jordan Smith - Hardin-Simmons - Football

WEST ORANGE-STARK
Elijah Gales - Blinn College - Football
Bryson Jordan - UL Monroe - Football

WOODVILLE
Braden Lilley - Southern Arkansas - Football

NEWTON
DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech - Football
Antjuan Weaver - Louisiana College - Football

Another National Signing Day is in the books!