Area athletes celebrated on National Signing Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — The early signing period has taken some of the excitement out of National Signing Day, but it's still special for those that get to fulfill their dreams.
Multiple athletes from across the area were able to celebrate with their family and friends as they signed their national letters of intent Wednesday.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2022
WEST BROOK
Lili Ross - Abilene Christian - Soccer
Alasia Haynes - Alvin Community College - Softball
Andre Dennis - Lamar - Football
Jamichael Foxall - Lamar - Football
Khristian Pugh - Lamar - Football
Jayden Davis - McNeese - Football
Mykel Janice - Wyoming - Football
Rashawn Raven - Blinn College - Football
Kenneth Durousseau - Blinn College - Football
NEDERLAND
Jaice Beck - UT Permian Basin - Football
PORT NECHES-GROVES
Tate Sandell - UTSA - Football
VIDOR
Jordan Smith - Hardin-Simmons - Football
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Elijah Gales - Blinn College - Football
Bryson Jordan - UL Monroe - Football
WOODVILLE
Braden Lilley - Southern Arkansas - Football
NEWTON
DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech - Football
Antjuan Weaver - Louisiana College - Football