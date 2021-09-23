Colmesneil rolls; Beaumont United and Burkeville fall in Thursday night action

Colmesneil improves to (4-0) for first time since 2013

COLMESNEIL, Texas — Three local teams got a jump on the action Thursday night on the gridiron.

In 11-2A-Division II, Colmesneil rolled to a 32-0 win over Overton at Taylor Stadium.

The win gives the Bulldogs their first (4-0) start since 2013 with an extremely tough matchup with Tenaha next week.

Meanwhile in 9-5A-Division I, Beaumont United's offense continued to struggle as they fell late at Baytown Sterling, 14-7.

The setback drops the Timberwolves to (0-4) overall and (0-1) in district play. They'll try to bounce back next week at home against Galveston Ball.