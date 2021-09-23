409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 5

District action highlights this week's 409Sports Blitz Picks!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The excitement level is rising as district play gets underway for many of our area high school football teams.

Things are still pretty tight in our 409Sports Blitz Picks standings, but the Cal Preps Computer still leads the way.

Can the humans make up any ground this week?

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer | 49-21 | (.700)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 42-26 | (.618)

Ashly Elam | 46-29 | (.613)

Cam Sibert | 45-30 | (.600)

(Friday picks will be posted tomorrow)