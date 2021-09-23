409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Week 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — The excitement level is rising as district play gets underway for many of our area high school football teams.
Things are still pretty tight in our 409Sports Blitz Picks standings, but the Cal Preps Computer still leads the way.
Can the humans make up any ground this week?
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 49-21 | (.700)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 42-26 | (.618)
Ashly Elam | 46-29 | (.613)
Cam Sibert | 45-30 | (.600)
Week 5
Thursday
9-5A-DI
Beaumont United at Baytown Sterling
Ashly: Beaumont United
Cam: Baytown Sterling
DCTF: Beaumont United by 9
Cal Preps: Beaumont United 27-12
Non-District
Grapeland at Burkeville
Ashly: Grapeland
Cam: Burkeville
DCTF: Grapeland by 13
Cal Preps: Grapeland 34-14
11-2A-DII
Overton at Colmesneil
Ashly: Colmesneil
Cam: Colmesneil
DCTF: Colmesneil by 32
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 38-10