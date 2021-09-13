Traditional powers West Orange-Stark and Newton to meet in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

NEWTON, Texas — We are heading north to the Piney Woods for a showdown between blue bloods West Orange-Stark and Newton.
The Mustangs (1-1) are ranked fourth in Class 4A Division-II, while the Eagles (2-0) are ranked third in 3A-Division II.
West Orange-Stark leads the all-time series (8-3) after destroying Newton last season, 70-0.
This time things should be much closer.
If things are all clear following Tropical Storm Nicholas we will be up in Newton's Singletary Stadium Friday for previews at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the 409Sports Blitz kicks off at 10:20 pm.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
(#4 4A-DII) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-1) at
(#3 3A-DII) Newton Eagles (2-0)
Series: WOS leads 8-3
Last Meeting: 2020, WOS 70-0
First Meeting: 1988, WOS 24-0
Last Newton Win: 2019, 20-14
2021 Results
West Orange-Stark
Nederland, L 14-6
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 33-20
Newton
Woodville, W 42-26
Kirbyville, W 54-0
All-Time Series Scores
1988: WOS, 24-0
1989: WOS, 47-9
1996: WOS, 12-6
1997: WOS, 30-0
1998: WOS, 10-0
1999: WOS, 18-0
2014: Newton, 19-7
2015: WOS, 48-6
2018: Newton, 21-7
2019: Newton, 20-14
2020: WOS, 70-0