Traditional powers West Orange-Stark and Newton to meet in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Showdown between state ranked teams highlights Week 4

NEWTON, Texas — We are heading north to the Piney Woods for a showdown between blue bloods West Orange-Stark and Newton.

The Mustangs (1-1) are ranked fourth in Class 4A Division-II, while the Eagles (2-0) are ranked third in 3A-Division II.

West Orange-Stark leads the all-time series (8-3) after destroying Newton last season, 70-0.

This time things should be much closer.

If things are all clear following Tropical Storm Nicholas we will be up in Newton's Singletary Stadium Friday for previews at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the 409Sports Blitz kicks off at 10:20 pm.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

(#4 4A-DII) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-1) at

(#3 3A-DII) Newton Eagles (2-0)

Series: WOS leads 8-3

Last Meeting: 2020, WOS 70-0

First Meeting: 1988, WOS 24-0

Last Newton Win: 2019, 20-14

2021 Results

West Orange-Stark

Nederland, L 14-6

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 33-20

Newton

Woodville, W 42-26

Kirbyville, W 54-0