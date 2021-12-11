Port Neches-Groves' Chance Prosperie makes the week 12 Play of the Week

Check out this week's Play of the Week!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Port Neches-Groves High School's Chance Prosperie.

It's playoff time in Southeast Texas! Week 12 is the first week of the playoffs.

Next week a stable of local teams will open the UIL Playoffs with dreams of playing in AT&T Stadium for the State Championship.

Check back throughout the weekend for Bi-District schedule updates.

5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT

Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (8-2) at

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (8-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur

Winner vs (6) Dripping Springs (10-0) or Georgetown (5-5)

Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-6) at

(7) Manvel Mavericks (8-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Alvin

Winner vs (9) Pflugerville Weiss (10-1)

5A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves Indians (6-4) at

Galena Park Yellowjackets (8-2)

Friday 7:30 pm, Galena Park ISD Stadium - Houston

Winner vs (7) Montgomery (10-0) or Nacogdoches (3-7)

4A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT

(10) Vidor Pirates (8-1) vs

Chapel Hill Bulldogs (7-3)

Friday 7:00 pm, Turner Stadium - Humble

Winner vs Wheatley (7-3) or Brazosport (4-5)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (8-2) vs

Palestine Wildcats (5-5)

Friday 7:30 pm, Berton Yates Stadium - Willis

Winner vs North Forest (7-3) or Columbia (5-4)

Lumberton Raiders (6-4) vs

Lindale Eagles (6-4)

Friday 7:30 pm, Homer Bryce Stadium - Nacogdoches

Winner vs (3) El Campo (10-1)

4A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT

(4) West Orange-Stark 49 La Marque 0

AREA: (4) West Orange-Stark (9-1) vs Jasper (6-4)

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (7-3) vs

Sweeny Bulldogs (4-5)

Friday 7:30 pm, Crump Stadium - Houston

Winner vs (1) Carthage (9-0) or Gatesville (4-6)

Silsbee Tigers (5-4) vs

Sealy Tigers (7-3)

Friday 7:00 pm, Thorne Stadium - Houston

Winner vs (5) China Spring (10-0) or Madisonville (4-6)

Orangefield Bobcats (7-3) vs

(6) Bellville Brahmas (10-0)

Friday 7:30 pm, Wildcat Stadium - Splendora

Winner vs Salado (7-3) or Rusk (8-2)

Jasper 23 Waco Connally 20

AREA: Jasper (5-4) vs (4) West Orange-Stark (9-1)

3A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT

East Chambers 59 Huntington 14

AREA: East Chambers (8-3) vs Academy (9-1) or Yoakum (7-3)

Woodville 41 Crockett 6

AREA: Woodville (7-3) vs (5) Lorena (9-2)

Anahuac Panthers (8-2) vs

Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans (7-2)

Friday 7:30 pm, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney

Winner vs (6) Columbus (8-2) or Rockdale (5-5)

Diboll 56 Buna 0

3A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT

(7) Newton 55 Harleton 14

AREA: (7) Newton (9-1) vs Arp (7-3) or DeKalb (7-3)

Kountze Lions (7-3) vs

Elysian Fields Yellowjackets (8-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Dragon Stadium - Nacogdoches

Winner vs Daingerfield (9-2)

2A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT

Evadale Rebels (6-2) vs

Cushing Bearkats (5-3)

Friday 7:00 pm, Red Devil Field - Huntington

Winner vs Bremond (5-6)

Deweyville Pirates (5-4) vs

West Sabine Tigers (3-6)

Friday 7:00 pm, Bulldog Field - Jasper

Winner vs Maud (8-2) or Wortham (5-5)

Hull-Daisetta Bobcats (5-4) vs

Lovelady Lions (8-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Eagle Stadium - Woodville

Winner vs (1) Mart (10-0) or Clarksville (4-6)

(7) Tenaha 62 Burkeville 14