Port Arthur Memorial's Adrian Hayward tosses to Marcus Hayward in the week 9 Play of the Week

You've got to see this week's Play of the Week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Port Arthur Memorial High School as Adrian Hayward tosses to Marcus Hayward.

The week nine game of the week featured Orangefield High School at Bridge CIty High School.

The Cardinals (3-4, 1-2) are needing to pull off an upset to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bobcats (5-2, 2-1) are looking to bounce back from their first loss in 11-4A-Division II.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard

Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at 10:20 p.m.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Bayou Bowl | 11-4A-DII

Orangefield (5-2, 2-1) at

Bridge City (3-4, 1-2)

Series: Bridge City leads 16-7

Last Meeting: 2020, Orangefield 22-0

Last Bridge City Win: 2012, 24-13

Streak: Orangefield 2-straight wins

SEASON RESULTS

Orangefield Bobcats (5-2, 2-1)

vs Anahuac, W 46-13

at Woodville, W 21-7

vs Livingston, L 31-27

at Buna, W 41-0

*vs Silsbee, W 16-14

*at Liberty, W 34-13

*vs (4) West Orange-Stark, L 27-7

Bridge City Cardinals (3-4, 1-2)

at Buna, W 27-14

vs Tarkington, W 48-0

vs Huffman Hargrave, L 38-2

at Anahuac, L 33-0

*at Hamshire-Fannett, L 56-21

*vs Hardin-Jefferson, W 21-20

*at Silsbee, L 19-14