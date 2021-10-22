Port Arthur Memorial's Adrian Hayward tosses to Marcus Hayward in the week 9 Play of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Port Arthur Memorial High School as Adrian Hayward tosses to Marcus Hayward.
The week nine game of the week featured Orangefield High School at Bridge CIty High School.
The Cardinals (3-4, 1-2) are needing to pull off an upset to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bobcats (5-2, 2-1) are looking to bounce back from their first loss in 11-4A-Division II.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Bayou Bowl | 11-4A-DII
Orangefield (5-2, 2-1) at
Bridge City (3-4, 1-2)
Series: Bridge City leads 16-7
Last Meeting: 2020, Orangefield 22-0
Last Bridge City Win: 2012, 24-13
Streak: Orangefield 2-straight wins
SEASON RESULTS
Orangefield Bobcats (5-2, 2-1)
vs Anahuac, W 46-13
at Woodville, W 21-7
vs Livingston, L 31-27
at Buna, W 41-0
*vs Silsbee, W 16-14
*at Liberty, W 34-13
*vs (4) West Orange-Stark, L 27-7
Bridge City Cardinals (3-4, 1-2)
at Buna, W 27-14
vs Tarkington, W 48-0
vs Huffman Hargrave, L 38-2
at Anahuac, L 33-0
*at Hamshire-Fannett, L 56-21
*vs Hardin-Jefferson, W 21-20
*at Silsbee, L 19-14
HISTORY
1956: Bridge City 20-0
1957: Bridge City 19-0
1958: Bridge City 8-0
1959: Orangefield 22-6
1960: Orangefield 14-10
1961: Bridge City 2-0
1982: Bridge City 34-0
1983: Bridge City 14-8
2000: Bridge City 35-6
2001: Bridge City 24-0
2002: Bridge City 36-0
2003: Orangefield 15-14
2004: Bridge City 48-0
2005: Bridge City 28-0
2006: Bridge City 28-18
2007: Orangefield 60-35
2008: Bridge City 14-7
2009: Bridge City 31-30
2010: Orangefield 28-26
2011: Bridge City 34-0
2012: Bridge City 24-13
2013: Orangefield 35-14
2020: Orangefield 22-0