East Chambers High School quarterback Jacoby Perrault makes the week 10 Play of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to East Chambers High School quarterback Jacoby Perrault who made a 71 yard rush for a touchdown.
The week 10 game of the week featured Woodville High School at East Chambers High School.
With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the District 10-3A-DI Championship could be on the line as Woodville (5-2, 4-0) travels to East Chambers (6-2, 4-0).
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
10-3A-DI
Woodville (5-2, 4-0) at
East Chambers (6-2, 4-0)
Series: East Chambers leads 10-3
First Meeting: 1968, East Chambers 8-7
Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-20
Last Woodville Win: 2018, 42-31
SEASON RESULTS
Woodville Eagles (5-2, 4-0)
at Newton, L 46-26
vs Orangefield, L 21-7
at Corrigan-Camden, W 19-13
*at Buna, W 44-12
*vs Kirbyville, W 7-0
*at Tarkington, W 46-14
*vs Hardin, W 49-0
East Chambers Buccaneers (6-2, 4-0)
West Rusk (at Jasper), L 38-14
vs Brookshire Royal, W 52-14
at Hamshire-Fannett, L 26-14
vs Lumberton, W 23-21
*vs Hardin, W 47-10
*at Anahuac, W 24-10
*vs Buna, W 37-28
*at Kirbyville, W 34-17
HISTORY
1968: East Chambers 8-7 (Bi-District)
1982: Woodville 14-2
1983: Woodville 28-0
2009: East Chambers 23-21 (Bi-District)
2010: East Chambers 35-13
2011: East Chambers 21-9
2012: East Chambers 28-6
2013: East Chambers 28-6
2014: East Chambers 27-7
2015: East Chambers 55-10
2018: Woodville 42-31
2019: East Chambers 28-0
2020: East Chambers 49-20