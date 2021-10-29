East Chambers High School quarterback Jacoby Perrault makes the week 10 Play of the Week

You've got to see this week's Play of the Week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to East Chambers High School quarterback Jacoby Perrault who made a 71 yard rush for a touchdown.

The week 10 game of the week featured Woodville High School at East Chambers High School.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the District 10-3A-DI Championship could be on the line as Woodville (5-2, 4-0) travels to East Chambers (6-2, 4-0).

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

10-3A-DI

Woodville (5-2, 4-0) at

East Chambers (6-2, 4-0)

Series: East Chambers leads 10-3

First Meeting: 1968, East Chambers 8-7

Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-20

Last Woodville Win: 2018, 42-31

SEASON RESULTS

Woodville Eagles (5-2, 4-0)

at Newton, L 46-26

vs Orangefield, L 21-7

at Corrigan-Camden, W 19-13

*at Buna, W 44-12

*vs Kirbyville, W 7-0

*at Tarkington, W 46-14

*vs Hardin, W 49-0