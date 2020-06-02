With the addition of the early signing period, national signing day has lost a bit of its luster, but it's still a very special event for those seeing their hard work payoff.

West Brook football coach Eric Peevey got things started bright and early with a total of fifteen Bruins signing their National Letters of Intent.

Among those, five will play at the division one level. Hannah dockins will stay in Beaumont to play soccer for defending Southland Champion Lamar.

Kenny Harris will also play in the Southland. Harris will suit up for Stephen F. Austin baseball.

Tarleton State is making their transition division one football, and they're hoping Markel Clark can be a big part of that.

SMU looks to be working on a pipeline to Beaumont. The Mustangs grab two West Brook football players, defensive end Jay Bell and speedy wide receiver Thad Johnson.

Across town Beaumont United had nine Timberwolves sign. One baseball player and eight football players.

The biggest news in the 409 came when quarterback Zemaiah Vaughn revealed he was headed to the Pac-12 to play for Utah after originally verbally committing to Lamar.

Cardinal first year head coach Blane Morgan saw it as a compliment to the program he's working to build."I think it's a compliment if anything else. When you've only been on the job four months and your staff finds guys that other people, you know power five guys come in and scoop up."

Newton continues to produce athletes. Mary Kalafatis will cheer for East Texas Baptist, while Zac Gulley will continue his football career at Louisiana-Monroe.

And up in Silsbee Chris Martin will go the JUCO route, the Tiger running back is trading in his maroon and white for the blue and silver of Kilgore College.

WEST BROOK

Hannah Dockins - Lamar Soccer

Kenny Harris - SFA Baseball

Jordan Babino - Grand View Football

Jay Bell - SMU Football

Markel Clark - Tarleton State Football

Aa'Dontae Coleman - Albright College Football

Natea Coleman - Northwestern State Football

Jarryd Doucet - Concordia University Football

Jakobi Holland - Navarro College Football

Thad Johnson - SMU Football

Raybren Morris - East Texas Baptist Football

Kennth Petry - Arkansas-Monticello Football

Joey Pierre - Navarro College Football

Dekyre Richard - East New Mexico Football

Jaden Seastrunk - East Texas Baptis

BEAUMONT UNITED

Korien Burrell - Henderson State Football

Jumond Cole - College of The Redwoods Football

Markis Fontento - Wiley College Baseball

Justin Perkins - College of The Redwoods Football

Abdei Qaiyyim - Angelo State Football

Coen Sallier - College of The Redwoods Football

Shamar Thomas - College of The Redwoods Football

Zemaiah Vaughn - Utah Football

James Wilson - Trinity Valley Football

SILSBEE

Chris Martin - Kilgore College Football

NEWTON

Mary Kalafatis - East Texas Baptist Cheer

Zac Gulley - Louisiana-Monroe Football

