With the addition of the early signing period, national signing day has lost a bit of its luster, but it's still a very special event for those seeing their hard work payoff.
West Brook football coach Eric Peevey got things started bright and early with a total of fifteen Bruins signing their National Letters of Intent.
Among those, five will play at the division one level. Hannah dockins will stay in Beaumont to play soccer for defending Southland Champion Lamar.
Kenny Harris will also play in the Southland. Harris will suit up for Stephen F. Austin baseball.
Tarleton State is making their transition division one football, and they're hoping Markel Clark can be a big part of that.
SMU looks to be working on a pipeline to Beaumont. The Mustangs grab two West Brook football players, defensive end Jay Bell and speedy wide receiver Thad Johnson.
Across town Beaumont United had nine Timberwolves sign. One baseball player and eight football players.
The biggest news in the 409 came when quarterback Zemaiah Vaughn revealed he was headed to the Pac-12 to play for Utah after originally verbally committing to Lamar.
Cardinal first year head coach Blane Morgan saw it as a compliment to the program he's working to build."I think it's a compliment if anything else. When you've only been on the job four months and your staff finds guys that other people, you know power five guys come in and scoop up."
Newton continues to produce athletes. Mary Kalafatis will cheer for East Texas Baptist, while Zac Gulley will continue his football career at Louisiana-Monroe.
And up in Silsbee Chris Martin will go the JUCO route, the Tiger running back is trading in his maroon and white for the blue and silver of Kilgore College.
WEST BROOK
Hannah Dockins - Lamar Soccer
Kenny Harris - SFA Baseball
Jordan Babino - Grand View Football
Jay Bell - SMU Football
Markel Clark - Tarleton State Football
Aa'Dontae Coleman - Albright College Football
Natea Coleman - Northwestern State Football
Jarryd Doucet - Concordia University Football
Jakobi Holland - Navarro College Football
Thad Johnson - SMU Football
Raybren Morris - East Texas Baptist Football
Kennth Petry - Arkansas-Monticello Football
Joey Pierre - Navarro College Football
Dekyre Richard - East New Mexico Football
Jaden Seastrunk - East Texas Baptis
BEAUMONT UNITED
Korien Burrell - Henderson State Football
Jumond Cole - College of The Redwoods Football
Markis Fontento - Wiley College Baseball
Justin Perkins - College of The Redwoods Football
Abdei Qaiyyim - Angelo State Football
Coen Sallier - College of The Redwoods Football
Shamar Thomas - College of The Redwoods Football
Zemaiah Vaughn - Utah Football
James Wilson - Trinity Valley Football
SILSBEE
Chris Martin - Kilgore College Football
NEWTON
Mary Kalafatis - East Texas Baptist Cheer
Zac Gulley - Louisiana-Monroe Football
