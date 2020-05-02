BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University signed 21 high school standouts to National Letters of Intent and added four junior college transfers announced first-year head coach Blane Morgan at a press conference Wednesday afternoon in the Dauphin Athletics Complex. With the addition of Jakevian Wilson who inked his name with the Cardinals during the early signing period, the Cardinal total signing class stands at 26.

“Shortly after being hired, I met with my recruiting coordinator and we put together a recruiting roster so we had a plan of attack from that moment,” said Morgan. “We received a great deal of help from the quality control coaches we retained. They were key in helping us identify the most pressing needs.

“I have to give Coby Gipson and the rest of our coaching staff a great deal of credit. We put together a plan and these guys really did a great job on the recruiting trail in a very short period of time,” added Morgan.

The incoming class is balanced with 12 players on both sides of the ball with one athlete. The position breakdown on defense includes four defensive linemen (two ends and two tackles), five linebackers and three defensive backs. The offensive side consists of six offensive linemen, two running backs, two tight ends, one receiver and one quarterback. Of the two listed “athletes” one primarily played quarterback (Carson Harris) at the prep level, while the other (Timothy Conerly) was primarily in the secondary.

The incoming 2020 class stretches far beyond the borders of the Lone Star state. The current crop of newcomers represent four states which include Texas, Louisiana, California and Mississippi. Seventeen athletes hail from Texas, while seven are making their way across the border from Louisiana. The class also consists one player from each from California and Mississippi.

Among the Texas signees, four are from East Texas, including one from the Golden Triangle. The lone Southeast Texan in the group is Wilson who signed with the Cardinals back in December.

“This class was a little bit of keying in on specific target areas as well as locking up the best available talent,” said Morgan. “The numbers game at the FCS level can be complicated. We identify players at each position to target and then we start meeting with the high school and junior college head coaches, because they will be among your best resources. Then we start to look at their grades to see if they fit the program academically. Another key area is character because you don’t want to miss out on high-character guys, and then the most obvious is they have to be able to play. We’re bringing in some high-character guys that will be leaders. I’m really proud of the quality players we’re bringing in.”

The Cardinals’ coaching staff targeted several key areas with the 2020 class which included the offensive line. The six incoming players fit an immediate need as the Red and White enter a new season looking to replace four of five starters from a season ago. LU also lost a key reserve on the offensive front due to attrition from a year ago. The incoming group brings added size – averaging 6-4, 279 pounds – but also brings an element of speed and versatility to the front line.

With the graduation of quarterback Jordan Hoy, quarterback was another need for the coaching staff. LU filled this need with the addition of junior college transfer Jalen Dummett. A 6-2, 200-pound product from the West Coast, Dummett was a mid-year enrollee and will compete during spring drills. During his junior college career, the dual threat signal caller completed nearly 57 percent of his passes for 2,695 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,467 yards and 23 scores.

Although listed as an athlete, Harris (6-1, 210) was one of the state’s top dual-threat options. He passed for 1,349 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 889 yards and 13 scores. The Carrollton native, drew interest from several FBS programs including UL Monroe and SMU.

On the defensive side of the ball the coaching staff is bringing in one of the strongest classes of linebackers and defensive linemen since the program’s return. The linebackers average 6-1, 222, while the linemen stand and average of 6-3, 280 pounds. Between those two position groups the Cardinals have added nine players.

2020 Signing Day Roster

Early Signing Day

Jakevian Wilson • DT • 6-2 • 295 • Beaumont, Texas/United HS

National Signing Day

Darrell Bush • RB • 5-9 • 210 • Gilmer, Texas/Gilmer HS

JaKobe Carter • DB • 5-11 • 180 • Houma, La./Terrebonne HS

Timothy Conerly • ATH • 5-9 • 165 • New Orleans, La./Sophie B. Wright Charter School

Jacob Dicharry • OL • 6-5 • 240 • Dallas, Texas/Pearce HS

Efosa Evbuomwan • LB • 6-1 • 200 • Leesville, La./Leesville HS

Jacob Fex • DB • 6-0 • 185 • McKinney, Texas/McKinney Boyd HS

Devyn Gibbs • TE • 6-4 • 210 • Mabank, Texas/Mabank HS

Carson Harris • ATH • 6-1 • 210 • Carrollton, Texas/Hebron HS

Jaylon Jackson • RB • 5-7 • 165 • Burleson, Texas/Centennial HS

Caimyn Layne • LB • 6-0 • 235 • Waxahachie, Texas/All Saints Episcopal School

Jacob Loganbill • OL • 6-4 • 300 • Van Alstyne, Texas/Van Alstyne HS

Marcques Mayo • OL • 6-3 • 245 • Opelousas, La./Northwest HS

Adan Pavon • OL • 6-3 • 285 • Willis, Texas/Conroe HS

Vencent Rockwell • LB • 6-2 • 220 • Longview, Texas/Spring Hill HS

Kendal Rowan • LB • 6-2 • 210 • Marrero, La./St. Augustine HS

LaTrell Smith • DT • 6-1 • 280 • Dallas, Texas/Lake Highlands HS

Gabriel Stonewall • WR • 6-3 • 176 • El Paso, Texas/Franklin HS

Devin Thomas • DB • 6-0 • 180 • Saginaw, Texas/Nolan Catholic HS

Chidera Umeh • DE • 6-4 • 255 • Richmond, Texas/St. Thomas HS

Connor Venetis • TE • 6-5 • 240 • Lafayette, La./Southside HS

Ja’Darrius Winans • OL • 6-3 • 315 • Minden, La./Minden HS

Transfers

Jalen Dummett • QB • 6-2 • 220 • Oakland, Calif./Oakland HS (Feather River College)

Marcus Harry • OL • 6-3 • 285 • Longview, Texas/Longview HS (Tyler JC)

Tylo Phillips • DE • 6-3 • 290 • Collinsville, Miss./West Lauderdale HS (Hinds CC)

Seth Wood • LB • 6-1 • 245 • Lubbock, Texas/Coronado HS (Cisco College)

2020 LU Signing Day Player Bios

Early Signing Day

Jakevian Wilson • DT • 6-2 • 295 • Beaumont, Texas/United HS

High School: A finalist for the Willie Ray Smith Award – known as the Heisman Trophy of high school football in the Golden Triangle … District defensive MVP … A two-time Super Gold pick by the Beaumont Enterprise … Was a first-team Super Gold selection as a senior … Recorded 29 tackles, including 23 unassisted, during his junior season … Of his 29 stops, eight of them came behind the line of scrimmage, including two sacks … Chose LU over New Mexico State.

National Signing Day Signees

Darrell Bush • RB • 5-9 • 210 • Gilmer, Texas/Gilmer HS

High School: Carried the ball 199 times for nearly 1,300 yards (1,281) … Averaged 9.4 yards per rush … Finished the season with 21 rushing touchdowns (22 total), while averaging 91.5 rush yards per game … Advanced to the Class 4A Division II Region 2 finals after he rushed for 184 yards and two scores in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 2 Connally … Carried the ball 29 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns on senior night … A Marshall News Messenger Honorable Mention All-East Texas selection … First-team all-district selection.

JaKobe Carter • DB • 5-11 • 180 • Houma, La./Terrebonne HS

High School: A two-star athlete according to Rivals … Recorded 138 tackles during his final three seasons at Terrebonne HS … He also picked off four passes, including one he returned for a touchdown and recovered three fumbles … Named Barker Honda Athlete of the Week after picking off two passes, including one he returned for a game-winning score to upset Destrehan HS … Chose LU over Air Force … Also received recruiting attention from Houston, Miami and Austin Peay.

Timothy Conerly • ATH • 5-9 • 165 • New Orleans, La./Sophie B. Wright Charter School

High School: Has been clocked at 4.32 in the 40 … Competed in the 2019 New Orleans Rivals Combine … A versatile defensive back who posted one of the fastest 40 times at the Rivals Adizero Combine … Has received recruiting attention from UL Monroe, UTSA, Grambling, North Texas and UL Lafayette.

Jacob Dicharry • OL • 6-5 • 240 • Dallas, Texas/Pearce HS

High School: A second-team all-district selection on the offensive line … Also garnered first-team All-Richardson Independent School District honors.

Efosa Evbuomwan • LB • 6-1 • 200 • Leesville, La./Leesville HS

High School: A two-year starter … A second-team all-county selection … Ranked fourth on the KPLC 7-in-Seven top high school prospects … A 2018 second-team all-district selection … Guided his prep squad to a regional title … Leesville has also won a conference title and recorded a state runner-up finish during his career … Has been clocked at 4.37 in the 40 … Recorded 88 tackles from his linebacker position, including 26 solo stops … Averaged better than seven stops per game during his senior season … Began his high school career in Maryland before moving to southwest Louisiana … Also lettered for the Leesville HS Track and Field and soccer teams.

Jacob Fex • DB • 6-0 • 185 • McKinney, Texas/McKinney Boyd HS

High School: A three-time all-district selection on both the offense and defense side of the ball … Garnered second-team all-conference honors following his sophomore season … Recorded 110 tackles, picked off a pass and broke up seven others during his senior campaign … Recorded more than 230 total tackles during his three seasons on varsity … Also averaged 27 yards per reception in 2019 … An Academic All-State selection … Had recruiting interest from Air Force, Iowa, New Mexico, Houston, SMU and Rice.

Devyn Gibbs • TE • 6-4 • 210 • Mabank, Texas/Mabank HS

High School: Named first-team all-district … Named State Farm Player of the Week for his efforts against Wills Point … Caught 11 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns against Midlothian Heritage … Hauled in two passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against Crandall, including a 61-yard reception … Also lettered on the Mabank basketball team.

Carson Harris • ATH • 6-1 • 210 • Carrollton, Texas/Hebron HS

High School: A dual-threat quarterback at Hebron HS … First-team all-district selection … Guided Hebron to an 8-3 (.727) record and a near perfect 6-1 (.857) district record as a senior … Completed better than 59 percent of his passes for 1,349 yards and 13 touchdowns … Carried the ball 146 times for 889 yards and (6.1 ypr) and 13 touchdowns … Also caught six passes for 123 yards and score as a senior … Also received offers from Army and Navy … Had interest from SMU, Weber State, Abilene Christian, UL Monroe and UIW.

Jaylon Jackson • RB • 5-7 • 165 • Burleson, Texas/Centennial HS

High School: A three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com … Ranked among the top 30 all-purpose backs in the country and one of the top 315 players in the state of Texas (247Sports.com) … Named 2019 5A Division II Co-Offensive Player of the Year … A two-time all-county selection … Rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns and two kick returns as a senior … Chose LU over Army and Navy … Also lettered on the track and field team.

Caimyn Layne • LB • 6-0 • 235 • Waxahachie, Texas/All Saints Episcopal School

High School: Recorded 114 tackles, including 90 solo stops, as a senior … Averaged better than 11 tackles per game … Also recorded 13 sacks and picked off a pass during his final prep season … A two-time all-state selection … Was a first-team all-state selection as a senior … A first-team all-district selection … Spent his sophomore season at Waxahachie HS before transferring to All Saints Episcopal … Chose LU over New Mexico … Also received recruiting interest from Texas Tech, SMU and Furman.

Jacob Loganbill • OL • 6-4 • 300 • Van Alstyne, Texas/Van Alstyne HS

High School: Named a player to watch by KXII 12 News … A first-team all-district selection … Also garnered first-team All-District 5-3A at tackle by HoweEnterprises.com … Garnered second-team all-district honors following his junior season … A thrower on the Van Alstyne track and field team.

Marcques Mayo • OL • 6-3 • 245 • Opelousas, La./Northwest HS

High School: A three-year starter on a very deep, talented prep offensive line … Described as having a non-stop motor when he steps on the field … Two-time first-team all-district selection … Also received recruiting attention from Northwestern State, Nicholls and Louisiana Tech … Also competed for the track and field team.

Adan Pavon • OL • 6-3 • 285 • Willis, Texas/Conroe HS

High School: A first-team all-district selection … He, along with the rest of his offensive line teammates were named The Courier’s Player(s) of the Week following their performance against Klein HS … Anchored an offensive front that was ranked as one of the best in the district … Also lettered for the track and field team.

Vencent Rockwell • LB • 6-2 • 220 • Longview, Texas/Spring Hill HS

High School: Named to the All-East Texas first team … As a senior, recorded 75 tackles, including 18 for losses, eight sacks forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble … An all-district selection who received honorable mention all-state recognition as a senior … Was also credited with 19 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and an interception … Named Defensive Player of the Week by the Longview News-Journal after recording seven tackles, including one sack, blocked two punts and recorded two quarterback hurries … Three-sport letterwinner at Spring Hill, also lettering in basketball and track and field.

Kendal Rowan • LB • 6-2 • 215 • Marrero, La./St. Augustine HS

High School: Garnered second-team all-district recognition following his junior season … Honor came following a junior campaign that saw him record 50 tackles including 15 sacks and 29 tackles for losses … Also forced three fumbles … Played basketball during his high school career … Guided hoops squad to a district title on the hardwood.

LaTrell Smith • DT • 6-1 • 280 • Dallas, Texas/Lake Highlands HS

High School: Named District Defensive MVP … A first-team all-district pick … Also, a member of the wrestling and track and field teams.

Gabriel Stonewall • WR • 6-3 • 176 • El Paso, Texas/Franklin HS

High School: A three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com … Rated as one top 200 players in the state of Texas and one of the top 200 receivers in the country … Selected to play in the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game … Caught eight passes for 751 yards as a senior … Those stats came on the heels of a junior season that saw him record more than 900 receiving yards and haul in 13 TD passes helping guide Franklin to the area round of the playoffs … Chose LU over New Mexico, UTEP, Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State … Also lettered in track and field.

Devin Thomas • DB • 6-0 • 180 • Saginaw, Texas/Nolan Catholic HS

High School: Received 2019 TAPPS Honorable Mention All-State honors … Played receiver and corner during his prep career … Helped guide Nolan Catholic to a 11-1 (.917) record and a perfect 4-0 district mark … A five-year letterwinner on the basketball and track and field teams.

Chidera Umeh • DE • 6-4 • 255 • Richmond, Texas/St. Thomas HS

High School: A candidate for district lineman of the year … Tied for team-high honors with five sacks … Recorded 57 total tackles, including 12 for losses, during his senior season … An honorable mention all-state pick … Helped lead St. Thomas to a TAPPS D-I District title … Considered a top sleeper in the 2020 signing period according to the Elite Football Network … Invited to play in the state all-star game … Also received recruiting interest from Texas Southern.

Connor Venetis • TE • 6-5 • 240 • Lafayette, La./Southside HS

High School: An honorable mention all-state selection … A receiver who is considered a strong blocker … A big target with good hands … Runs extremely well for his size … As a junior, Venetis led St. Thomas More to an 11-2 overall record and a perfect mark in district play for the district title … Hauled in 14 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns as a junior … Averaged better than 20 yards per reception in 2018 … Chose LU over Southeastern Louisiana … Also received recruiting interest from Nicholls, UL Lafayette and Tulane … A standout on the baseball diamond.

Ja’Darrius Winans • OL • 6-3 • 315 • Minden, La./Minden HS

High School: A two-time all-district selection, who received first-team honors as a senior … A second-team all-district selection … Also received second-team all-parish honors … Selected to play in the I-20 Bowl high school all-star game … A three-year starter and two-time all-city selection.

Transfers

Jalen Dummett • QB • 6-2 • 220 • Oakland, Calif./Oakland HS (Feather River College)

Junior College: Completed 235-of-413 (.569) passes for 2,695 yards during his two seasons with Feather River … He also passed for 14 touchdowns during his two seasons … Also carried the ball 270 times for 1,467 yards averaging better than five yards per carry (5.4 ypc) … Rushed for better than 73 yards per game during his career … Also recorded 23 rushing touchdowns.

High School: A first-team All-OAL offense selection following his junior year.

Marcus Harry • OL • 6-3 • 285 • Longview, Texas/Longview HS (Tyler JC)

Junior College: Played one season at Tyler Junior College before transferring to LU.

High School: Protected for an offense that recorded more than 5,000 yards during the regular season … Guided the Lobos to a perfect 16-0 record and a 6A state championship … Garnered a varsity roster spot in his sophomore season and became a starter as a junior … A former all-district selection and second-team all-state selection … Graded out at 92 percent in his final high school season never blowing an assignment all year … Also, a standout as a thrower on the track and field team.

Tylo Phillips • DE • 6-3 • 290 • Collinsville, Miss./West Lauderdale HS (Hinds CC)

Junior College: A two-year letterwinner at Hinds CC … Guided Hinds to a 7-3 (.700) overall record and a trip to the Graphic Edge Bowl … Hinds knocked off two nationally ranked teams along the way including No. 1 East Mississippi … Recorded 26 tackles on the season, including 17 solo stops … Was also credited with 2.5 sacks.

High School: A MAC first-team all-state selection … Recorded 97 tackles, including 73 solo stops during his senior season … Averaged nearly seven tackles per game … Was also credited with 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two recoveries during his final prep season … Finished his prep career with 257 total tackles, including 162 unassisted, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles … Also lettered in track and field.

Seth Wood • LB • 6-1 • 245 • Lubbock, Texas/Coronado HS (Cisco College)

Junior College: A two-year letterwinner … Played in 18 games during his two years at Cisco … Recorded 69 total tackles, including 44 unassisted stops … Was also credited with 6.5 tackles for losses and four interceptions.

High School: Garnered first-team all-district honors as a junior … Guided his prep squad to an 11-1 (.846) overall record and a 4-1 (.800) district mark as a senior … Recorded 307 total tackles, including 83 solo stops during his prep career … Averaging nearly nine tackles per game … Also recorded nine sacks and picked off two passes for Coronado … Was credited with 151 tackles (12.6 tpg) during his senior season, including 25 tackles for losses … A three-sport athlete for Coronado … Also won a district long jump title and was a second-team all-district selection in baseball.

