BEAUMONT, Texas — The NCAA's early signing period opened today, giving athletes across the nation an opportunity sign their National Letters of Intent before the traditional February date.

Plenty of talent in the 409 took advantage of early signing day, including 4-star defensive end James Sylvester (Newton/Baylor) and 4-star offensive tackle Jaylen Garth (Port Neches-Goves/Texas).

NEWTON

James Sylvester - Baylor Football

Zac Gulley - Louisiana-Monroe Football

BEAUMONT UNITED

Terrence Jackson - Texas Southern Football

Jakevian Wilson - Lamar Football

PORT NECHES-GROVES

Jalen Garth - Texas Football

Maylin Louviere - Lamar State Softball

Cameron Niedenthal - Lamar State Softball

Mollee Priddy - Trinity University Basketball

Khristian Curtis - Texas A&M Baseball

Carson Roccaforte - Louisiana-Lafayette Baseball

WEST BROOK

Thad Johnson - SMU

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Quincy Ledet, Jr. - Louisiana-Monroe Football

NEDERLAND

Kevon Latulas - via Kilgore College - Southwest Missouri State

