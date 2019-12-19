BEAUMONT, Texas — The NCAA's early signing period opened today, giving athletes across the nation an opportunity sign their National Letters of Intent before the traditional February date.
Plenty of talent in the 409 took advantage of early signing day, including 4-star defensive end James Sylvester (Newton/Baylor) and 4-star offensive tackle Jaylen Garth (Port Neches-Goves/Texas).
NEWTON
James Sylvester - Baylor Football
Zac Gulley - Louisiana-Monroe Football
BEAUMONT UNITED
Terrence Jackson - Texas Southern Football
Jakevian Wilson - Lamar Football
PORT NECHES-GROVES
Jalen Garth - Texas Football
Maylin Louviere - Lamar State Softball
Cameron Niedenthal - Lamar State Softball
Mollee Priddy - Trinity University Basketball
Khristian Curtis - Texas A&M Baseball
Carson Roccaforte - Louisiana-Lafayette Baseball
WEST BROOK
Thad Johnson - SMU
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Quincy Ledet, Jr. - Louisiana-Monroe Football
NEDERLAND
Kevon Latulas - via Kilgore College - Southwest Missouri State
