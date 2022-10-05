Local golfers wrap up play at State Tournaments

Orangefield, Chester and Kelly golfers finished up State Tournaments Tuesday afternoon

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — UIL and TAPPS Boys State Golf Tournaments wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with golfers from Orangefield, Chester and Kelly competing.

A pair of Orangfield Bobcats competed in the UIL 4A Boys State Golf Tournament as individuals, and sure enough they tied.

Xander Parks and Lincoln Parks finished tied for seventh with scores of 151 for the two round tourney.

In Class 1A the Chester Yellowjackets finished eleventh as a team.

Their highest finishers were Will Thomason and Jack Rayburn. Thomason finished tied for 12th, while Rayburn tied for 32nd.

And from the TAPPS 6A State Tournament, the Kelly Bulldogs finish sixth as a team.