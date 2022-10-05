Local golfers wrap up play at State Tournaments

BEAUMONT, Texas — UIL and TAPPS Boys State Golf Tournaments wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with golfers from Orangefield, Chester and Kelly competing.
A pair of Orangfield Bobcats competed in the UIL 4A Boys State Golf Tournament as individuals, and sure enough they tied.
Xander Parks and Lincoln Parks finished tied for seventh with scores of 151 for the two round tourney.
In Class 1A the Chester Yellowjackets finished eleventh as a team.
Their highest finishers were Will Thomason and Jack Rayburn. Thomason finished tied for 12th, while Rayburn tied for 32nd.
And from the TAPPS 6A State Tournament, the Kelly Bulldogs finish sixth as a team.
Their top two scores came from Luke Tortorice and Vincent Mazzola. Tortorice tied for 18th with a 163, while Mazzola was one stroke back with a 164.