Local student-athletes enjoy signing days

Nederland and Hamshire-Fannett athletes will get the opportunity to compete at the next level

The school year is coming to a close, but there are still local athletes signing to play at the next level.

Down in Nederland there were a pair of Lady Bulldogs signing their National Letters of Intent.

Abby Meaux will continue here volleyball career at Schreiner University in Kerrville.

"It was a full ride and it was one of the best colleges that I thought in my opinion would help me academically and athletically."

Meaux is leaning toward majoring in Business.

"I hope that I pick a major that I think I will succeed in, which is most likely Business. And I want to graduate with that and come back to my hometown and maybe make my own business or attend somewhere that will make me money and I can have a successful family."

Kayla Banta will play soccer for Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant.

"I like where the location is. It has a reasonable amount of people. That I like. They have the ag program that I like and want to go to, and I heard it's really good."

It was also a busy afternoon at Hamshire-Fannett with three of their athletes signing National Letters of Intent.