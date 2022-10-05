Bridge City's Kassidy Wilbur named WAC Pitcher of The Year

SFA senior Kassidy Wilbur earns Pitcher of The Year honors for a second-straight season

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Bridge City alum Kassidy Wilbur was named the WAC Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-WAC Tuesday morning.



Wilbur was clutch in the circle for Stephen F. Austin this season.

While helping the Ladyjacks win the WAC's Southwest Division crown, she tied for the league lead in wins (19) while striking out a conference best 219 batters.

Wilbur also limited the opposition to a .211 batting average while recording a WAC high 37 appearances. In her 18 complete games she registered a league high six shutouts.