Southlake Carroll assistant Jeff Joseph named lone finalist for Port Neches-Groves AD/Head Football Coach position

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves ISD has named Southlake Carroll assistant coach Jeff Joseph as the lone finalist for their vacant athletic director/head football coach position.
Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed the news this morning before superintendent Dr. Mike Gonzales confirmed it as well.
Joseph, who is the son of legendary coach Gary Joseph, recently got back into coaching at Southlake Carrol after serving as vice president of Big Kat Waste Solutions.
His past coaching experience includes serving as defensive coordinator at Austin Westlake before taking a graduate assistant position at Texas A&M.
Following his stint at Texas A&M in quality control, Joseph took over as defensive coordinator at Magnolia West.
He is currently the special teams coordinator at Southlake Carroll, along with coaching defense.
The hiring is still pending board approval. That process will take place Monday night during the regularly scheduled board meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Gonzales sent 409Sports the following statement.
"PNGISD has selected Coach Jeff Joseph as our lone finalist. It was a very exciting and stressful process for our six member committee. District administrators were chosen for the committee and were charged the difficult task of selecting the top two candidates. After an extended second interview with the top two candidates. I made the decision to choose one candidate as our lone finalist. We believe Coach Joseph will do an excellent job at PNG and we look forward to having him expand on the winning tradition of all sports at PNGISD."