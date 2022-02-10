Southlake Carroll assistant Jeff Joseph named lone finalist for Port Neches-Groves AD/Head Football Coach position

Son of legendary Katy coach Gary Joseph to take over PNG program pending board approval

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves ISD has named Southlake Carroll assistant coach Jeff Joseph as the lone finalist for their vacant athletic director/head football coach position.

Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed the news this morning before superintendent Dr. Mike Gonzales confirmed it as well.

Joseph, who is the son of legendary coach Gary Joseph, recently got back into coaching at Southlake Carrol after serving as vice president of Big Kat Waste Solutions.

His past coaching experience includes serving as defensive coordinator at Austin Westlake before taking a graduate assistant position at Texas A&M.

Following his stint at Texas A&M in quality control, Joseph took over as defensive coordinator at Magnolia West.

He is currently the special teams coordinator at Southlake Carroll, along with coaching defense.

The hiring is still pending board approval. That process will take place Monday night during the regularly scheduled board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Gonzales sent 409Sports the following statement.