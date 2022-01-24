Port Neches-Groves' Brandon Faircloth to be recommended as Sulphur Springs next athletic director/head football coach

PNG's all-time winningest football coach looks to be on the move after thirteen seasons

PORT NECHES, Texas — Multiple sources have confirmed to 409Sports that Port Neches-Groves Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Brandon Faircloth will be recommended and likely approved for the same position at Sulphur Spring tonight.



Faircloth is PNG’s all-time winningest coach at (102-51). During his tenure the Indians advanced to the playoffs twelve out of thirteen seasons, including the past nine years.

The Indians entered the 2021 season picked fifth in District 21-5A by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, but defied the odds by advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

Sulphur Springs, which is located in northeast Texas, is coming off an (0-10) season, though they have had a winning tradition. The Wildcats defeated Dayton for the 2008 5A-Division II State Championship.

In a text exchange with Sports Director Ashly Elam, Faircloth wrote, "Very blessed 13 years! I'll miss everything about this place. God has a plan."

Faircloth came to Port Neches-Groves in 2009 after serving as an assistant at Odessa Permian. Before his time at Permian, Faircloth was an assistant coach at Highland Park and Austin Westlake.

During his tenure at PNG, he also served as the US National Football Team Head Coach twice.