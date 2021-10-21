Port Arthur Memorial blasts Baytown Lee, 51-20

Titans stay perfect with blowout of Ganders

BAYTOWN, Texas — Port Arthur Memorial took another step towards the District 9-5A-Division I championship with a 51-20 blowout of Baytown Lee in Stallworth Stadium Thursday night.

The Titans got things going when quarterback Jah'mar Sanders blew past the Gander defense for 47-yard touchdown less than a minute into the action.

After a quick score by Lee, Memorial extended their lead when Sanders found Kelby Blanchette on a short swing pass. Blanchette followed a perfect block and exploded for a 74-yard touchdown.

The most exciting play of the night came with Port Arthur leading 24-14 late in the second quarter.

Sanders connected with Adrian Hayward who darted down the sidelines. Instead of going down at the Lee ten yard line, Hayward lateralled the ball to Marcus Hayes who took it in for the knockout blow.